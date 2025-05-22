Former dockside hotel features on Victorian Society’s Top Ten Endangered Buildings list 2025

A former hotel in one of south Wales’ most ‘posh and sought after’ coastal towns has been featured on the Victorian Society’s Top Ten Endangered buildings list 2025

The former Marine Hotel in Penarth, South Glamorgan dated from c.1865, has stood vacant and decaying since the early 1980s – over 40 years of dereliction

Tragically, time is ticking on the Grade II listed Marine Hotel, but with it placed on the market at an eye watering price out of reach for most nearby, there is at least some hope that a buyer can be found in time to save the building before it’s too late.

Griff Rhys Jones, Victorian Society President said: ‘What? In posh and sought-after Penarth? This handsome hotel seeks care and attention?

“After failed schemes and stop-start suggestions, buildings do start to look tired, and developers start looking for excuses, but some enterprise must surely recognise the value in this elegant building and its amenities.

“A classic case of added value in the heritage building itself, with history and glamour thrown in. We are pleased to help advertise its availability for a sensitive restoration to its former glory.’

Docks

Without the construction of its docks in 1865, there would be no Penarth. At their peak, the docks exported over three million tons of coal annually, fuelling the Victorian town’s rapid expansion and prosperity.

Alongside its industrial importance, Penarth flourished as a seaside resort, drawing Victorian holidaymakers- a legacy the town continues to enjoy today.

Built at the same time as the docks, the Marine Hotel and adjoining Customs Office formed part of the Mercantile Marine Offices.

Likely constructed by the Taff Vale Railway – its monogram still visible – the Marine Hotel was among several grand establishments serving dock workers and tourists alike.

These included the Esplanade Hotel, Royal Hotel, Washington Hotel, Glendale, and Lansdowne. Today, only the Glendale and a few small bed and breakfasts remain.

The Marine Hotel played a pivotal role in the town’s industrial and social history and likely served in WWII when the docks became an American naval base supporting the D-Day landings. Following the war, the Mercantile Marine buildings were probably converted to residential use. Tragically, the Grade II listed Marine Hotel has stood vacant and decaying since the early 1980s -over 40 years of dereliction.

In 1987, the disused docklands were transformed into Penarth Marina. The redevelopment included dredging No. 1 Dock and the outer basin to create 350 yacht berths, surrounded by contemporary homes and marine businesses. The former Customs House became a thriving restaurant. Only the Marine Hotel remains derelict, its boarded façade standing in sharp contrast to its revitalised surroundings.

The marina was a catalyst for the wider redevelopment of Cardiff Bay, and in 2001, local restaurateur Martin Martinez opened the adjacent Old Custom House restaurant. In 2015, the Martinez family proposed a £6 million restoration of the Marine Hotel into a boutique hotel featuring 55 four-star rooms and a 100-seat cafeteria-wine bar. The scheme, which would have created 50 jobs and overlooked the marina, lapsed in 2017 due to funding issues.

“Irreplaceable”

Nine years on, with no redevelopment realised, the Marine Hotel has now been placed on the market for £2.25 million. Situated in one of the most affluent areas of the Vale of Glamorgan -where property prices remain buoyant – this may be the final opportunity to restore a vital piece of Penarth’s maritime and architectural heritage.

James Hughes, Director, The Victorian Society said: ‘The Marine Hotel is an irreplaceable link to Penarth’s proud dockside past. After four decades of decay, this sale is a last chance to bring the building back from the brink and give it the future it deserves.’

The full Top Ten Endangered Building list 2025 of Victorian and Edwardian buildings is below, and includes an exquisite art nouveau pavilion where Agatha Christie was engaged, a folly-like tower in a walled garden that supplied a country house with spring water, a rare medicinal bathing spa in a steel town, a romantic country house which saw the earliest days of the atomic age, and a pioneering concrete commercial building ahead of its time.

The Victorian Society’s Top 10 Endangered Buildings 2025 (in no particular order)

Bosworth Park Water Tower, Market Bosworth, Leicestershire. Grade II, Architect: Thomas Garner, circa 1885

Grade II, Architect: Thomas Garner, circa 1885 Torquay Pavilion, Torquay, Devon. Grade II, Architect: Edward Richards, 1911 & H.A. Garrett

Grade II, Architect: Edward Richards, 1911 & H.A. Garrett Birley Spa, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. Grade II, architect unknown, 1842 -1843

Grade II, architect unknown, 1842 -1843 33 – 39 St James Street, King’s Lynn, Norfolk. Grade II, Architect: Augustus Frederic Scott, 1908

Grade II, Architect: Augustus Frederic Scott, 1908 Former Marine Hotel, Penarth, Glamorgan. Grade II, perhaps Samuel Dobson, c.1865

Grade II, perhaps Samuel Dobson, c.1865 Former Methodist Central Hall, Corporation St, Birmingham. Grade II*, Ewen & J. Alfred Harper, 1900-1903

Grade II*, Ewen & J. Alfred Harper, 1900-1903 Gibson Street Baths, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Grade II, F H Holford, 1906 –1907

Grade II, F H Holford, 1906 –1907 Aldermaston Court, Aldermaston, Berkshire. Grade II*, P C Hardwick, 1848-51, Brightwen & Binyon 1894

Grade II*, P C Hardwick, 1848-51, Brightwen & Binyon 1894 Edgerton Cemetery Chapel, Huddersfield. Grade II, James Pritchett, circa 1853 -1855

Grade II, James Pritchett, circa 1853 -1855 Gwalia, West Derby, Liverpool. Grade II, architect unknown, 1854

The list is based on public nominations from across England and Wales, and the buildings selected represent industrial, religious, domestic, and civic architecture from across the nation with unique historical and community significance and value. Nominated buildings must be dated between 1837 and 1914.

