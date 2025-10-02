Former First Minister blocked from voting in Senedd debate from car

Emily Price

Former First Minister Vaughan Gething has been blocked from attempting to cast a vote in a Senedd debate whilst sat in a car.

During voting time in Plenary on Wednesday (October 1), Deputy Presiding Officer David Rees told the Chamber that one Member appeared to be voting from a vehicle.

He said: “There is a Member that is voting – seems to be – from his car and therefore I will not be accepting that vote in accordance with guidance that has been issued.”

Although the Deputy Presiding Officer did not name the politician, Nation.Cymru was later told by a Senedd Member who did not wish to named that the MS in question was Labour’s Vaughan Gething.

‘Checked out’

The anonymous Senedd Member told Nation.Cymru that the Cardiff South and Penarth MS had attempted to blur the background that was visible on his computer link to the Chamber – but that “it was still very obvious he was sat in a vehicle”.

They added: “Vaughan has totally checked out from his job at the moment.

“He barely turns up as it is, all he has to do is log in once a week to vote and he can’t even do that properly from home.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar, branded Mr Gething “disrespectful”.

He said: “The voters of Wales elect MSs to the Senedd, not their sofas, armchairs or cars. Trying to vote from a motor vehicle is totally disrespectful.

“The pandemic is long over and it’s time that virtual attendance and participation in Senedd proceedings was brought to an end.”

Mr Gething had been trying to log a vote on a debate brought forward by his Labour colleague Mick Antoniw on a legislative proposal for a Bill on fly-tipping.

Members taking part in Plenary proceedings via video link are able to cast their votes individually using an electronic voting application.

Those intending to vote remotely must notify the Chamber Secretariat in advance and must have their cameras switched on when they cast their vote.

However, Senedd guidance states that, “Members must not vote whilst in a vehicle or public transport, or whilst travelling”.

Controversies

A spokesperson for the Llywydd said: “In accordance with guidance issued by the Llywydd, Members must not vote while in a vehicle or public transport or whilst travelling.

“Members were reminded of this in Plenary last week.

“On this basis, the Deputy Presiding Officer did not accept one Member’s vote at Voting Time yesterday evening.”

In September 2024, Mr Gething announced he would not be standing for re-election in 2026.

In July that yer he had stepped down from his role as Wales’ First Minister just four months after getting it.

During his short time in office, the Labour politician had been embroiled in several controversies including a £200,000 campaign donation from a businessman convicted of dumping toxic sludge in a nature reserve.

Mr Gething was invited to comment but did not respond.