Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell have “decided to end our marriage”, the former first minister of Scotland has said.

They have been married since 2010 but, in a post on Instagram, the SNP MSP said “to all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now”.

Heavy heart

She wrote: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

“We will be making no further comment.”

Mr Murrell is a former chief executive of the SNP.

The one-time power couple of the SNP have been under investigation by police as part of a probe into party finances.

As part of the investigation, known as Operation Branchform, Police Scotland charged Mr Murrell in April 2024 in connection with alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

Ms Sturgeon was questioned by police in June 2023 – with her arrest coming after those of her husband and the then SNP treasurer, Colin Beattie.

Neither Ms Sturgeon nor Mr Beattie, both of whom were released pending further investigation, have been charged.

In December, Ms Sturgeon said she knows “nothing more” about the investigation than she did when arrested.

Speaking after being released by police in June 2023, Ms Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

