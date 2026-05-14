Former First Minister speaks of ‘honour’ to serve in role

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Former First Minister Eluned Morgan, who failed to secure a seat in the 2026 Senedd elections in Ceredigion Penfro, has spoken of her “honour” to serve in the role.

In the May 7 battle for six seats in the new Ceredigion Penfro constituency, stretching from north of Aberystwyth to Angle in the southwest and Llanteg in the southeast, Plaid Cymru gained three seats, Reform two and Welsh Conservatives one.

The elections saw seismic political changes in Wales with Plaid in the majority and Labour losing heavily across the country, including Ceredigion Penfro where former First Minister Eluned Morgan or any other Labour candidates failed to secure a seat.

Since her loss, Eluned has said it was “the greatest honour of my life to serve as First Minister of Wales and to represent the people of Mid and West Wales in the Senedd”.

In a statement, she added: “Public service is never about one person. It is about the people and communities who place their trust in you, the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes and the shared belief that Wales can always move forward together.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey – my team, colleagues, campaigners, friends, my family and above all the people of Wales for giving me the privilege to serve.

“To the new Welsh Government, I send my very best wishes. Whatever our political differences, I believe we all want the same thing at heart: a fairer, stronger and more confident Wales.”

Fellow Labour candidate in the Ceredigion Penfro Senedd elections, also a Pembrokeshire county councillor for Narberth, Cllr Marc Tierney described Eluned as “a champion for causes that matter to so many of us — speaking up for those who could not, often without fanfare but with quiet, steady resolve”.

He added: “Both Welsh Labour and UK Labour will now need to take stock. Now is the time to consider, in depth, the significance of the losses suffered, and take genuine and measurable steps to regain the confidence of the public who have placed their trust in us so many times before.

“Eluned has said that she takes responsibility for the defeat. But I believe it is wrong for her to carry that burden alone. Others must examine their role, and the entire movement must work out — in a challenging but respectful way — what must change if we are to offer a real alternative to the politics of division that has featured so prominently of late.

“Welsh Labour and its membership must be brave. Our shared values must underpin the next chapter.”

Eluned Morgan has now been replaced as interim Senedd Labour leader by Ken Skates.