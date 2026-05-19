Former First Minister urges Starmer to set timetable for departure

Nation.Cymru staff

Former Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has called on Sir Keir Starmer to set out a timetable for stepping down as Labour leader, describing the Prime Minister’s position as “irrecoverable”.

Drakeford, who led the Welsh Government between 2018 and 2024, said he believed Labour needed to prepare for a change in leadership and backed Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as Sir Keir’s potential successor.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, the former Welsh Labour leader said: “I think Keir Starmer should set out a timetable for a change in leadership of the United Kingdom Labour Party and the United Kingdom itself.”

He added: “He is a decent man who works extremely hard every day to do his very best, but a combination of circumstances and capacity mean that it hasn’t worked out, and it’s time to recognise that and make a plan to move ahead.

“I think it is irrecoverable, both his own personal standing and his ability to lead an effective government.”

Drakeford also confirmed he intended to campaign for Andy Burnham in the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

His intervention came after Burnham was officially confirmed as Labour’s candidate for the seat, widely seen as a key staging post in any future Labour leadership bid.

The Greater Manchester mayor said he was “proud and humbled” to have been selected and promised to ensure the voices of local people were “heard loud and clear” in Westminster.

It is understood Burnham was the only candidate shortlisted by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee, avoiding a vote among local party members.

The contest is expected to pit Burnham against Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon, a local plumber who stood in the constituency at the 2024 general election.

Burnham has framed his campaign as part of a wider effort to “change Labour” and chart what he called a “new path for Britain”.

‘Manchesterism’

In a campaign video released following his selection, he said: “Manchesterism is the end of neoliberalism, the end of trickle-down economics that has left out places like Makerfield.”

“Make no mistake, that means a new path for Britain,” he added.

Burnham has also pledged a “relentless focus on reducing people’s everyday costs” and argued Westminster was failing working-class communities.

The by-election follows the resignation of former MP Josh Simons, who formally stood down from Parliament on Monday.

Despite Burnham’s high profile, Labour faces a difficult contest in the constituency.

Simons won the seat in 2024 by a majority of 5,399 votes, but Reform UK went on to top the poll in every ward in the constituency during last month’s local elections.

Boost

Pollster Luke Tryl suggested Burnham’s candidacy could provide Labour with a substantial electoral boost in a seat otherwise considered favourable territory for Reform UK.

Meanwhile Reform leader Nigel Farage described the by-election as a “David versus Goliath battle” as he unveiled Robert Kenyon as the party’s candidate.

Kenyon, who was born in the constituency, said Makerfield had “never had a member of Parliament who was actually born in Makerfield”.

“This will be a tough fight but I am going to give this contest my best shot,” he said.