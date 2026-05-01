Former guesthouse set to become huge HMO

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A former guesthouse in Cardiff is set to become a mega HMO as planning approval has been granted.

The former Parklane guest house at 201 Newport Road, Roath, has received permission by Cardiff Council to become a 17-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Planning documents, submitted by Reprise Property Ltd, reads: “the proposal provides generous and policy-compliant living accommodation, well-equipped communal facilities, and an excellent external amenity and servicing environment.”

The building is a large three-storey end-of-terrace Victorian property that previously operated as a guest house and is set to house 17 individual bedrooms , 13 accompanying bathrooms and three kitchens spread out across the three floors.

All “habitable rooms” will have external windows. No new windows are proposed for the property that “would cause overlooking”.

According to the application, the surrounding area is “urban in character and comprises a mix of residential dwellings, guesthouses, HMOs, flats, care accommodation and some small-scale commercial use.”

The property has been vacant for over nine months and was “actively marketed” for more than a year, with no offers to continue its use as a guesthouse.

According to the applicant, this “prolonged vacancy”, despite “sustained exposure to the open market”, evidences a lack of demand for continued use as a guest house and supports “the justification for a viable and beneficial alternative use”.

They also wrote: “The proposed development would contribute toward housing delivery, reuse an existing building in an efficient and policy-compliant manner, and respond to clearly evidenced demand for shared accommodation.”

No dedicated off-street parking is proposed for the development, however “secure on-site cycle parking” is proposed for all 17 potential residents.

‘Vehicle movements’

According to the applicant, the existing guest house use “likely generated a higher frequency of vehicular comings and goings than the proposed use” due to “short-term stays” and “servicing requirements”.

It continues: “The HMO conversion will reduce the intensity of day-to-day vehicle movements and shift transport demand towards sustainable and active modes.”

The plans also include a single storey extension to the rear of the building.