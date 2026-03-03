Former Gwent Police officers shared racist and misogynistic WhatsApp messages

Two former police officers would have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct after sharing racist, homophobic and misogynistic messages in a WhatsApp group, a disciplinary panel has ruled.

Former PCs Simon Lewis and James Heley resigned from Gwent Police on Friday 27 February, days before a misconduct hearing took place on Monday 2 March. Neither attended the hearing.

The panel concluded that, had they still been serving officers, both men would have been sacked.

The case follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations relating to discussions within a personal WhatsApp group involving former and serving Gwent Police officers.

The hearing found that between April 2015 and February 2019 the two former officers sent a series of messages described as offensive, derogatory and disrespectful.

Both were found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and discreditable conduct.

Former PC Heley was additionally found to have breached standards relating to confidentiality, while former PC Lewis was found to have breached standards concerning the duty to challenge and report improper conduct.

Following the hearing, Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough condemned the messages.

“The WhatsApp messages sent by former officers were utterly vile and shocking, showing blatant racism, homophobia, and misogyny — attitudes that have absolutely no place in policing or our society,” he said.

“It is right that both former PCs Simon Lewis and James Heley are no longer part of Gwent Police. Their actions have brought shame to our organisation and have undermined public trust.”

Mr Hobrough said the force had acted swiftly when the messages came to light in 2022, immediately suspending the officers and referring the matter to the IOPC.

He added that Gwent Police had since made progress in addressing misconduct and improving workplace culture, including working with the University of South Wales and the College of Policing to help staff identify and challenge discrimination.

Staff survey

A recent staff survey indicated that most employees felt confident to speak up about unacceptable behaviour, he said.

“The vast majority of our officers serve with pride, professionalism and integrity,” the Chief Constable added. “Our communities — and our staff — deserve nothing less than the highest standards.”

Both former officers will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, preventing them from working in policing in the future.