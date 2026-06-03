Former head of Police Federation among three re-bailed in fraud investigation

Margaret Davis, Press Association Crime Correspondent

The former head of the Police Federation of England and Wales and two other suspects with links to the organisation have been re-bailed until September.

Officers from City of London Police arrested Mukund Krishna, then the chief executive of the federation, and two other men, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol, in March as part of an investigation into alleged fraud by abuse of position.

At the time, Detective Superintendent James Halkett said the inquiry was “a complex and active investigation”.

The Police Federation represents more than 145,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector in England and Wales.

Mr Krishna was suspended from his role in March, and The Guardian reported on Monday that his contract had been terminated.

He told the newspaper: “I vigorously deny the allegations made against me. At all times I have acted with integrity, in accordance with the rules and governance of the organisation, and followed advice.

“I am confident that, in time, I will be entirely exonerated.”

The Police Federation confirmed in a statement on its website that his employment had ended.

“Mukund Krishna’s employment with the Police Federation of England and Wales came to an end on May 31 2026,” it said.

“His basic salary, without bonus, was paid up to that point. He will not receive any further payments.

“A process to appoint a permanent chief executive will begin in due course.”