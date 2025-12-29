Former industrial landmark could become new neighbourhood

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a “new neighbourhood” including more than 400 homes on a former industrial site are set to be decided.

The idea for the former Hoover site in Pentrebach, Merthyr Tydfil is to create a new neighbourhood, including up to 441 new homes, 1.5 hectares of employment land, a community hub including shops

There were also financial and professional services and food and drink, a community heat hub, a metro station and transport hub including a transport interchange and parking and a network of open spaces including parkland, active travel routes, areas for informal recreation and sustainable drainage.

The plans also involve demolition, ground reclamation and remediation and associated works including improvements to the highway network.

The report says that the Hoover factory is seen as a local landmark which operated from 1948 until 2009, after which the site has been used for warehousing and distribution.

Although the former factory is of local interest, the building does not afford statutory protection as a listed building, it adds.

The site is deemed to be brownfield in nature which requires remediation and forms part of the Hoover strategic regeneration area allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP).

The site is 1.3km from the town centre and is made up of three parcels of land, which overall cover an area of approximately 15.93 hectares and would encompass the Hoover factory site, which is the bulk of the development area, as well as a former car park and a small area of land which was formerly used as a pumping station.

There were five representations received from the public which raise points in support of the development in principle but also highlight

concerns.

They said there is a general support for the redevelopment of the brownfield land and the provision of much needed housing which would be for the benefit of the community.

But another point raised is that the Hoover building is locally listed and should be preserved, especially the facade of the Hoover building, being of an art deco appearance which contributes to the industrial and architectural heritage.

They said that the building is deemed to be of significance to the local area that reflected the past employment, innovation and community spirit of Merthyr’s history, which is a symbol of its socio and economic history.

They added that weight should be given a heritage-led regeneration of the site and measures should be put in place that seek the retention and integration of the Hoover building facade.

Railway station

There were concerns with the inclusion of a new railway station to serve the development and that the distance between the proposed station and the existing stations is too short and will adversely affect the existing passengers and station, which has already been upgraded for electrification.

Another concern was that there is no provision in the development for a new primary school and the existing schools would be unable to cope with the increased number of children

Given the number of houses being proposed, there are concerns that each

property may have one or two cars and could amount to more than 900 vehicles coming in and out of the site and using the local highway network

Traffic

Concerns were raised about increased traffic on the A470 and nearby roundabouts which may not have the capacity to accommodate the development.

They said disruption expected during demolition and construction phases would give rise to issues of noise, dust, emissions, pollution and potential for more road accidents especially during rush hours.

They raised the importance of providing space for wildlife and nature within the development along with the need for wildlife corridors, especially along the riverbank and around buildings with the suggestion that various ecological features be incorporated into the development.

They said that appropriate wildlife surveys should be undertaken before any

demolition, particularly for protected species like bats, and for safe relocation if found and that appropriate mitigation and enhancement should also be incorporated into the development which also supported mental health and well-being.

There was also disappointment expressed over the loss of the Hoovers cricket ground with suggestions it could have been preserved.

Positive impact

In recommending approval, planning officers say in their report: “The development of a significant strategic regeneration site would clearly have a positive impact on the local area and the wider objectives for the county borough.

“As the largest housing allocation within the LDP, it would help to deliver a considerable number of much needed new homes, including affordable housing provision.

“The redevelopment of former industrial land would help to regenerate the area, with the creation of a new vibrant neighbourhood that embraces placemaking principles, along with new local services and employment opportunities.

“The development would also provide better connectivity to the surrounding area, with access to new open spaces, encouragement of active travel and enhancements to the natural environment to help create a healthy place to live.”

Primary school

Addressing concerns that the development does not include the provision for a new primary school and that the existing schools would be unable to cope with the increased number of children in the area, the report says that the director of education has acknowledge that plans are already being prepared to re-align school places/catchment areas in anticipation of the proposed development, being a designated strategic regeneration site.

These plans would also take into account the Dragon Parc housing development for 200 homes within Abercanaid, which is currently under construction.

The report says appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure the existing schools continue to have sufficient capacity to accommodate the development.

The application is due to go before Merthyr Tydfil’s planning committee on Wednesday, January 7.