Former landfill transformed into thriving biodiversity and education hub

A disused landfill site on Anglesey has been transformed into a flourishing haven for wildlife and educational hub for local schoolchildren, thanks to the pioneering Wild Landfill project.

Penhesgyn, which is also a home to one of Isle of Anglesey County Council’s household waste recycling centres, is now a beacon of ecological restoration and environmental education.

The site now boasts 50 acres of wildflower meadows, 13 new ponds and wetland features, mosaic habitats, new woodland, and carbon-rich peat fen areas – all contributing to climate resilience and biodiversity.

Immersive

Recently, pupils from Ysgol y Borth and Ysgol David Hughes visited Penhesgyn for an immersive outdoor learning experience.

Expert guidance was provided by Jim Langley (Natures Work), Tony Roberts (Natural Resources Wales), Poppy Backshall and Angharad Powell (North Wales Rivers Trust). The pupils were given a unique opportunity to explore the restored habitats, and deepened their understanding of biodiversity and conservation.

Tony Roberts, a senior officer for industry and waste regulation at Natural Resources Wales, who initiated the project across four sites in Anglesey and Gwynedd in 2020, said: “It was thrilling to welcome the students and teachers to the Wild Landfill project, where they could learn about nature recovery, and natural carbon solutions using a whole landscape approach on landfill and associated land.

“This is a unique solution to help tackle the nature and climate emergencies, and helps protect and enhance Wales’ natural environment for future generations.”

The Wild Landfill project has been made possible through Local Places for Nature funding from Welsh Government and is the result of close collaboration between Isle of Anglesey County Council and partners including Natural Resources Wales, Natures Work, and North Wales Rivers.

Farmland

The broader Wild Landfill project also encompasses an additional 70 acres of surrounding improved low-grade farmland, creating a total of 120 acres of fence-free biodiverse land.

A ‘glade and ride’ system has been used for tree planting, creating a dynamic mix of open spaces and scrub islands – vital for nature recovery and the creation of edge habitats.

The site also plays a crucial role in climate change mitigation. A carbon-rich peat fen is being actively conserved to reduce carbon release and help meet climate targets.

Councillor Nicola Roberts, Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Planning, Public Protection and Climate Change, said: “The transformation of Penhesgyn is an outstanding example of how local action can support our strategic climate change goals.

“Restoring nature, enhancing biodiversity and conserving peatland all contribute to reducing carbon emissions and building resilience to climate change. This project will also help us respond to the climate change crisis, and aim of becoming a net zero organisation, as outlined in the Council Plan 2023 to 2028. I’m proud to see Anglesey leading by example in this critical area.”

Councillor Dafydd Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Education and the Welsh Language, added: “Giving our children the opportunity to understand the importance of environmental stewardship is vital. The educational visit to Penhesgyn gave pupils a unique opportunity to learn outside the classroom and witness the positive impact of restoration projects like this first-hand.”

“With a strong focus on learning, this initiative also supports the council’s strategic objective of education by ensuring an effective provision for today and for future generations, as set out in the Council Plan 2023 to 2028.”

More information about the project can be found on the Wild Landfill project website

