Former Lib Dem leader Ming Campbell dies aged 84

Tributes have been paid in Scotland following the death of former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell.

The 84-year-old, known as Ming, had been an Olympic sprinter and a lawyer before entering politics.

He was hailed by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton as “one of the most respected politicians of his generation”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton recalled: “The first political thing I ever did was to deliver leaflets for Ming on the morning of his first election to Parliament in 1987.

“He was my MP, he was my mentor, and he was my friend.”

Paying tribute he added: “From the Olympic track to the benches of Westminster, his contribution to public life will long be remembered.

“My thoughts, and those of my party, are with his family at this time.”

‘Distinguished’

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute, saying he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lord Campbell”.

He said the Liberal Democrat was “one of the most distinguished and well-liked political figures of his generation”.

Mr Swinney recalled: “I first got to know him well as a newly-elected MP where he welcomed me and helped me adapt to life in the House of Commons.

“Over the years since, we often worked together on the many issues on which we agreed.

“Lord Campbell was a passionate believer in a better Scotland, but also a strong internationalist – keen to build consensus and find common ground.

“Those entering public service today could learn much from his style – always forthright in speaking up for what he believed in, but never anything other than respectful, courteous and polite to his political opponents.

“On behalf of the Scottish Government I offer my condolences to Lord Campbell’s family. My thoughts today are with them, his Liberal Democrat colleagues, and his many friends across the political spectrum and beyond.”

‘Saddened’

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds also paid tribute saying: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Menzies Campbell, a true Liberal giant whose principled leadership and courage inspired so many.

“He will be greatly missed, and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Lord Campbell died in London after a period of respite care, with his death confirmed by his grandson Gregor Grant-Suttie.

He had grown up in Glasgow and was educated at Hillhead High School before going on to study law at the University of Glasgow.

There he was a contemporary of John Smith, who went on to become Labour leader, and Donald Dewar, who was Scotland’s first first minister.

Lord Campbell served as an MP for almost three decades, winning the North East Fife seat in 1987 from the Tories and retaining it until he stepped down in 2015.

Resignation

He became leader of the Liberal Democrats in January 2006 following Charles Kennedy’s resignation.

However concerns were raised about his age, and he resigned the post in October the following year, being succeeded by Nick Clegg.

In his time in the Commons he also served as his party’s spokesman on defence and foreign affairs.

He was chancellor of the University of St Andrews from 2006.

He was married to Elspeth for more than 50 years until her death in 2023, and while the couple had no children, his wife had a son from her first marriage.

Paying tribute, North East Fife MSP and former Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said: “This is a sad day for our party, for liberals everywhere, and for me personally.

“Ming was a guiding light and elder statesman for so many of us.

“He was an esteemed voice on foreign affairs and a true liberal at heart, embodying the values of reason, compassion, and internationalism.

“It was no wonder that he was often described as the best foreign secretary that the UK never had. I will miss him immensely.

“Ming once told me that he was very fortunate to have had three careers in his life in sport, in law and finally in politics. What was remarkable was that he excelled in all three.”

Significant

Wendy Chamberlain, the MP for North East Fife and Scottish Lib Dem deputy leader, said: “In North East Fife, Ming was and remained a significant figure.

“His contributions to our communities, to the University of St Andrews, as well as to Scotland and the UK were immeasurable.

“Although he found the passing of his beloved Elspeth difficult, rather than retreat, until the last weeks of his life, he was still travelling to London to contribute in the House of Lords.

“After a long career of public service, I am sure he would have had it no other way.

“I will miss his wise counsel and our regular chats in Parliament, which always kept me on my toes.”