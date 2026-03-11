Former mansion home of Welsh poet to open its doors to the public

Ella Groves

A Grade II listed Georgian-style mansion in mid-Wales will be opening its doors to the public this Spring.

Ty Penbryn, near Carmarthen, will be open to visitors on Saturday 21 March between 10am and 2pm with guided tours and plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Formerly the home of Welsh poet and academic Sir Lewis Morris the house has a fascinating history to explore.

A popular poet of the Anglo-Welsh school, Sir Lewis was knighted by Queen Victoria in 1895 and narrowly missed being appointed Poet Laureate.

Set within 1.8 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens with views of the Lower Towy Valley, the Georgian-style mansion has been carefully restored by owners Hanna and Ben Ballard using local trades and suppliers.

This Spring will be the wider community’s first chance to see inside the house that was first built in the early 19th century.

The open day will be have something for everyone to enjoy with guided tours of the house with stories and anecdotes about its long history, use of the indoor pool and leisure facilities, outdoor games, and refreshments.

Local suppliers will also be at the open day showcasing their businesses.

Entry to the house and gardens will be free with those of all ages welcome.

Ty Penbryn is also available as luxury holiday accommodation for group getaways with 11 bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, private cinema room, games room and more.

The property can accommodate up to 24 guests across both the main house and an adapted ground floor annex.

You can find out more about staying at Ty Penbryn on Finest Retreats website.