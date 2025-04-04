Former mayor convicted of sexual assault

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A former Welsh mayor and town councillor has been convicted of sexual assault.

The former Labour town councillor for Maesteg, Andrew James, was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in an incident at The Federation bar in December 2023.

He served as the mayor for Maesteg Town Council during the 2022-23 period though lost his seat in 2024 after failing to attend a meeting for six months.

School governor

He also served as a chair of governors at Nantyffyllon Primary School but was understood to have been suspended from this role after a police investigation was announced.

James, who represented the Caerau ward for the local town council, pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual assault and was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on March 25.

The 52-year-old, of Hermon Road, Caerau, Maesteg, was ordered to register with the police for five years and was also given a community order to participate in activities for a maximum of 15 days. Additionally he will be required to pay costs of costs £85 along with a victim surcharge of £114.

A spokesperson for Maesteg Town Council said: “Mr James failed to attend any meetings for six months and therefore ceased to be a councillor. His last attendance at a meeting was December 18, 2023.”

