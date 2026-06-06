Former mid Wales hotel and wedding venue hits market for £1.3m

Nation.Cymru Staff

A former luxury hotel and wedding venue in the heart of Bannau Brycheiniog has gone on the market for £1.3 million.

The Old Rectory Country Hotel in Llangattock, Crickhowell, which closed “temporarily” in 2025, is now on sale and looking for new owners.

There is evidence of a rectory in the area, serving members of the clergy of St Cadwg’s Church, dating to the 13th century. However, it is “unlikely” that what would become the Old Rectory Country Hotel was part of this parsonage.

Instead, the building that currently houses the hotel dates from the 16th century. The current owners took over in 2015 and made “continued investment” in the property, including a complete refurbishment.

The luxury venue currently has 22 en-suite bedrooms, which estate agents say are “presented in good decorative order throughout”, including single, double, twin, superior and family rooms, as well as bridal and executive suites.

The new owners also added a function room that can be used as a wedding venue with space for 200 guests, and a 40-space car park, along with a large communal patio and al fresco dining area.

There is also a reception hall, a “sizeable” restaurant, a “main hotel bar” separate to the one in the function room, a private dining room, guest lifts, and a commercial kitchen, among other ancillary areas.

With all trade fixtures and fittings included in the price, and a reported spike in customers after the opening of the wedding venue, it is hoped the new owner will “take over the reins of this fabulous property in the most stunning location”.

Among “endless” opportunities, agents suggest the Old Rectory Country Hotel could reopen as a hotel, become a care home, or be turned into a private residence.

The building itself sits within around 11 acres, including an ancient orchard on the grounds, and provides views of the Black Mountains and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

It is noted that guests can walk “many miles in either direction” along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, which is accessible from the Old Rectory Country Hotel grounds.

The previous owners also closed the golf course “which has added to the enjoyment of the grounds for hotel guests,” according to the agents.

The village of Llangattock and the wider Bannau Brycheiniog National Park attract approximately 4.4 million visitors a year, who collectively spend around 5.4 million visitor days in the area.

To view the property, visit the Rightmove listing here.