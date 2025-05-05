Former Miss Wales contestant wins £6m Omaze house

A former Miss Wales finalist is the lucky winner of a £6 million luxury house and £250,000 in cash in the latest Omaze draw.

Vicky Curtis-Cresswell, 38, from South Wales, won the property on the North Norfolk coast in the prize draw.

She bought the ticket for £10 and now owns the New England style house with a wrap-around balcony, a heated swimming pool and an astroturf tennis court.

The house has been involved in a planning row after a North Norfolk District Council probe found the house had been built differently to the plans approved in 2020 by the original owners.

However, Omaze has responded to a series of recommendations detailing what action it needs to take to resolve the breaches and said Ms Curtis-Cresswell will not face any extra costs.

Ms Curtis-Cresswell, who was named Most Driven Contestant at the Miss Wales 2008 competition, currently lives with her husband Dale and young daughter at her in-laws’ house in Wales.

She plans to sell the house and said: “I was absolutely flabbergasted, my sister in-law burst out crying, it was a mixture of shock and pure joy.

“Like a lot of people, it’s fair to say times can be tough, we both work so hard but things can still feel stretched some months. Winning this house feels like an enormous weight has been lifted.

“We get £250,000 as part of the win – which would easily cover any running costs for the house for years – but I think we’ll sell it to release the money and buy another amazing house somewhere in Wales.

“We’ll be having a big party in Norfolk before we sell up, we can’t wait to invite all our friends and family.”

Omaze said it estimates the £250,000 would allow her to run the house for almost ten years, with £165,000 worth of furnishings included with the house.

Local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of £5,500 per month.

