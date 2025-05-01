Former National Poet of Wales takes on a 160-mile journey to raise money for refugees

Emily Price

Former Welsh national poet Ifor ap Glyn has been on 160-mile poetry tour of Wales to raise money for refugees.

His journey will take him from east to west, starting in Monmouth walking from gig to gig to raise money in support of the charity, the Welsh Refugee Council.

The multi-award-winning poet, presenter, director and producer is walking 12 miles a day on average and will end his tour in Tyddewi, St Davids, on Saturday (3 May).

Ambassador

It will mark the end of his epic 160-mile journey which has taken him almost 3 weeks since setting out on 14 April 2025.

Born in London to Welsh parents, Ifor has been a cultural ambassador for Wales and its literature performing his poems globally.

He became the 4th National Poet of Wales in 2016 and has published six volumes of poetry with his work translated into 20 languages.

Ivor’s commissioned work has included poems to mark the 20th anniversary of the then National Assembly, the centenary of the Armistice and to welcome Syrian refugees to Wales.

Tour

His fundraising journey comes following the success of his walking poetry tour from Cardiff to Caernarfon in 2023.

He said: “Many of those helped by the Welsh Refugee Council will have walked far greater distances on their way to Wales.

“Please give them your support. Cefnogwch nhw heddiw.”

The Welsh Refugee Council is a charity which supports sanctuary seekers and refugees to build new futures in Wales.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The Welsh Refugee Council have been delivering urgent services to sanctuary seekers and refugees for 33 years.

“Founded by refugees, we support some of the most vulnerable people in society who have made long, dangerous journeys to escape war, persecution, torture, or violence. Often finding themselves in abject poverty and at risk of homelessness.

“Each year we help thousands of sanctuary seekers and refugees to build new futures through specialist advice, support, resettlement activities, and advocacy services.”

You can support Ifor’s fundraiser here.

