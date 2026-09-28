Former nightclub given new lease of life after £150,000 investment

Nation.Cymru staff

A former nightclub which closed following serious flooding has reopened after its new operator secured £150,000 from the Development Bank of Wales.

The former Plaza nightclub in Ebbw Vale has reopened as the New Tavern after local businessman Pratik Patel acquired a long lease on the building.

The venue, which was previously a well-known part of the town’s nightlife, closed following flooding in 2024.

Mr Patel, who already owned the ground floor of the former Plaza, received a £150,000 loan from the Welsh Government-funded Wales Flexible Investment Fund towards purchasing the lease.

He also owns the Continental Bar, a craft beer venue in Ebbw Vale.

The New Tavern is offering live music and other entertainment, while Mr Patel is also planning to open a sports bar in the former indoor market upstairs.

Mr Patel said: “The New Tavern is about much more than just reopening a venue. This building has been part of Ebbw Vale’s social scene for years and I felt it was important to bring it back into use for the community.

“There is a real appetite for live entertainment and quality nightlife in the town, and we have been encouraged by the support we have received from customers and music artists since reopening.

“This strong foundation is also allowing the business to move ahead with opening the Sports Bar in the Old Indoor Market upstairs.”

The deal was supported by Martin Pursall and Deira Thomas of Berry Smith and Leighton McAdorey of Fonseca Solicitors.

Potential

Navid Falatoori, senior investment executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “Pratik saw the potential in a prominent property that had been left vacant and has invested in creating something that will create jobs, attract visitors and contribute to the local economy.

“We’re pleased to have supported the project and look forward to seeing the venue thrive as part of Ebbw Vale’s ongoing regeneration.”

The £500m Wales Flexible Investment Fund is financed by the Welsh Government and provides loans and investment of between £25,000 and £10m to Welsh businesses.

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