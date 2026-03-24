Former open cast mine becomes first community-led ‘National Asset’

A small pocket of woodland and former open cast coal mine has officially become a national pioneer for biodiversity.

The Slash Pond Community Nature Reserve in Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the first sites in Wales to achieve ‘Naturfa’ status, making it the first community-managed site in the country to receive this prestigious recognition.

The status, confirmed by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, recognizes the site as an “Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measure” (OECM). This means the volunteer-led efforts of the Support the Boardwalk group in Broad Haven are now officially counted toward Wales’ ambitious 30×30 goal: the global commitment to protect 30% of land, freshwater, and sea for nature by 2030.

In a double-status win for the community, the reserve has also been integrated into the National Forest for Wales designation, recognizing its role in creating a resilient network of woodlands and ecosystems across the nation.

Building on its history as a cherished local walkway, the Slash Pond has evolved into a recognized biodiversity powerhouse. Today, it provides a vital sanctuary for critically endangered European eels, otters, ten distinct species of bats and a rich array of birdlife (more than 50 species), moths and a healthy diversity of aquatic flora and fauna.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister, said: “These special places are a testament to the care and dedication given by people working on the ground – securing a legacy for the next generation. Nature can only thrive where habitats are resilient, protected and effectively managed.”

The new status is expected to open doors for significant future funding. The Naturfa recognition provides the scientific gold standard needed to pursue the funding required for the next phase of the site’s management plan, including the long-term maintenance of the iconic boardwalk, biodiversity and water quality monitoring, new informational/interpretative signage, and environmental education activities with Broad Haven Primary School and the Havens community.

“We’ve always known how special the Slash Pond is, but this puts us on the map as a national asset,” says Andy Drumm, STB volunteer. “This isn’t just a win for the environment; it’s a tribute to the years of hard work by our volunteers. It proves that local communities are leading the way in addressing the global nature crisis.”

The community will celebrate this landmark achievement with a Spring Family Fun Day on Saturday 9 May (1.00 – 4.00pm) in the Slash Pond car park, featuring a nature treasure trail, music, guided nature walks, pond dipping for aquatic life, guest speakers, and much more. To mark this historic milestone, the entire community is invited to the Slash Pond Spring Celebration this May. The event is designed as a thank you to the residents and volunteers who have championed the reserve for years and a recognition of the Havens Community Council’s commitment to nature recovery through its Biodiversity Enhancement Action Plan.

The day will transform the boardwalk into a festival of nature and community spirit, featuring:

The Naturfa Treasure Trail: A family-friendly discovery route around the pond to spot the plants and animals that call the Splash Pond home.

Live local music

Family Fun: Face painting and interactive nature crafts for the next generation of Eco-Champions.

The big launch: The official unveiling of the Naturfa Certificate and the new Slash Pond Community Nature Reserve branding.

A book Launch “From Culm to Calm’ – A History of the Slash Pond’’ by local author David Meanwell.

“This achievement belongs to every person in Broad Haven who has walked these boards, supported our fundraisers, or helped us clear a path,” says Karen Riggs, long-time STB volunteer.

“We aren’t just celebrating a new title; we’re celebrating the fact that our village is now leading the way for nature recovery in Wales. We want everyone to come down and feel proud of what we’ve built together.”

The event will also serve as a launchpad for the reserve’s future, with the inauguration of two new benches for the observation decks and the launch of a new floating island which will serve as a refuge for wildfowl, herons and other birds as well as opportunities for residents to provide feedback on plans for the improved picnic area designed to withstand local flooding.