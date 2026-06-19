Former Plaid leader accuses Llywydd of letting Reform ‘incite racism’ unchallenged

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru’s former leader has criticised the newly elected Llywydd, accusing him of allowing a Reform MS to “make stuff up and incite racism” without facing any consequences.

Leanne Wood argued she was disciplined for far less 21 years ago when she became the first Assembly Member to be expelled from the Chamber during a debate about the Queen’s speech.

The Welsh Assembly’s then Presiding Officer Lord Elis-Thomas ordered Ms Wood to “withdraw” from the Chamber on December 1 2004 because she had referred to the Queen as “Mrs Winsdor”

The former South Wales Central Assembly Member was given an opportunity to retract the remark, but she refused and existed the Chamber along with several of her party colleagues who followed in protest.

Ms Wood later argued that she had been treated unfairly by the Presiding Officer.

This week, Caerdydd Penarth Member of the Senedd Joe Martin became the centre of a row over appropriate conduct after he made a series of remarks that were branded “racist” and “derogatory” by rival parties.

Several Labour and Plaid Cymru Senedd Members along with the leader of the Welsh Green Party, Anthony Slaughter, staged a walkout during Senedd proceedings on Wednesday (June 17) as Mr Martin gave a speech about ending international spending.

During the session, the Reform MS cracked jokes about illiterate students and claimed Welsh nurses were signing up for universal credit because their jobs were being given to India workers.

His remarks came the day after he was accused of making “vile” and “disturbing” comments about asylum seekers during questions to the first minister.

Mr Martin claimed that supporters of the nation of sanctuary scheme oppose its abolition because no Ukrainian refugees had “beheaded people in the streets” yet.

“The same cannot be said for Sudanese asylum seekers,” he added.

The Welsh Government sent a letter to Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies asking him to make an urgent ruling on whether Mr Martin had breached the Senedd’s conduct rules.

Trefnydd Heledd Fychan branded Mr Martin’s remarks “outright racism”, adding that the Reform MS has brought the Senedd into disrepute.

In response to the complaint, the Llywydd issued a warning to all Senedd Members to “avoid using language that has the potential to inflame debate”.

Mr Irranca-Davies repeated his warning after the international spending debate which saw some MSs walk out during Mr Martin’s speech.

Speaking to the Reform MS directly this time, he said: “I would like you to reflect, please, on the remarks and your contribution today.

“It was not in line with my expectations. Going forward, I think we all need to reflect on this and make sure that we comply with our conduct within this Chamber and the way we comport ourselves in light of my remarks.

“It’s particularly disappointing, as I made those remarks for a very good purpose earlier this afternoon.

“We can have robust disagreement, but with respect for each other and respect for others out there in wider society.”

In a post to social media, Leanne Wood warned that the Senedd’s standards had “slipped”.

Sharing a link to a BBC Wales article from 2004 about her expulsion from the Chamber, she said: “I was expelled from the Senedd for calling the monarch by her name, rather than showing deference and using her title.

“Now, it seems you can make stuff up and incite racism in the Siambr with not even a censure.”

Mr Martin published a statement to social media on Friday (June 19) claiming politicians and the media were trying to discredit him.

He said: “It’s been a very busy couple of days for me in the Senedd.

“I was well aware that consensus politicians and media would try to silence and discredit me for standing up for what I believe, and it hasn’t deterred me one bit.

“It’s part of the job and I accept that.

“It’s been a privilege standing up for my constituents, Reform voters, and common sense.

“Don’t let anyone shame you for saying what you think is right.”

The Llywydd declined to comment.