Former Plaid MS appointed as Head of Oxfam Cymru

Nation Cymru staff

Oxfam has appointed its new Head of Oxfam Cymru, leading the organisation’s work to challenge poverty and inequality in Wales and around the world.

Bethan Sayed brings extensive experience of politics, campaigning and coalition-building in Wales. She was elected to the Senedd in 2007, becoming its youngest female member at the time, and later worked with Climate Cymru to strengthen political engagement and action on the climate crisis.

She has also delivered advocacy workshops for organisations and public services across Wales and campaigned on a range of social justice issues, including Palestinian rights.

Sayed was born in Aberdare, the daughter of poet Mike Jenkins and grew up in Merthyr Tydfil, where both her parents were involved in the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s and early 1990s. Her brother is the Channel 4 News reporter Ciaran Jenkins.

She has described hearing Desmond Tutu speak about the injustice of apartheid while Nelson Mandela was imprisoned as an important early influence.

In 2006, Sayed was selected as Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate for the South West Wales Regional list and was duly elected in the subsequent elections of May 2007. Sayed was initially Plaid Cymru’s Child Poverty and Culture Spokesperson for the Plaid Cymru group at the National Assembly, and sat on the Communities and Culture committee, Audit committee, and the Petitions Committee.

Her connection with Oxfam stretches back to her student years, when she collected petition signatures for the organisation at Glastonbury Festival.

Bethan Sayed, Head of Oxfam Cymru, said: “I’m excited to be starting my new role as Head of Oxfam Cymru. Poverty, inequality and injustice are not inevitable. They are the result of political choices.

“Whether it is standing alongside families struggling in our Valleys communities or people on the front line of the global climate crisis, it is all part of the same fight for justice.

“Throughout my career, I have seen that real change happens when we lift up people’s voices and build power from the grassroots. I’m looking forward to working with Oxfam colleagues and our partners to support bold, feminist and community-led action.

“Together, we can help build a Cymru that stands up for justice, both at home and around the world.”

Jean McLean, Oxfam’s Chief Influencing Officer, said: “Bethan’s career has been defined by bringing people together to achieve ambitious change.

“Her experience working across diverse coalitions and alliances, and her commitment to empowering communities, make her an outstanding addition to our team. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to the impact she will make.”

During her first days in the role, Bethan has met Oxfam Cymru colleagues and teams working across campaigning, racial justice, gender justice, humanitarian response and influencing.

She will work with communities, campaigners and partner organisations to advance social, economic and climate justice in Cymru, while strengthening Cymru’s contribution to the global fight against poverty and inequality.

Bethan will be appearing on behalf of Oxfam Cymru on the political panel and discussion show ‘Y Byd yn ei Le’ on S4C at 9pm on 22 October.

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