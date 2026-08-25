Former police officer accused of raping woman while on duty

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A former South Wales Police officer has been accused of raping a woman while on duty.

Rikki Hall, 33, who worked as a constable for South Wales Police, is charged with two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation in connection with the alleged incident in February 2024.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of misconduct in a public office, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Hall, who was based in Swansea, resigned from South Wales Police during an investigation into his conduct.

He will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: “Our investigation began in February 2024 following a mandatory conduct referral from South Wales Police.

“A substantial file of material was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2025 and following further lines of enquiry being undertaken, charges were authorised by the CPS.”

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