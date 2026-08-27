Former police officer appears in court charged with rape and misconduct

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A former police officer has appeared in court charged with raping a woman while on duty.

Rikki Hall, 33, who worked as a constable for South Wales Police, attended Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of intentional strangulation in connection with the alleged incident on February 3 2024.

Hall is also charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, said to have taken place on the same date.

The charges allege that he engaged in sexual activity with a member of the public, whom he had met while carrying out welfare and safeguarding checks.

The former police officer, who was based in Swansea, is also said to have arranged appointments with sex workers while on duty.

He is also charged with possessing a cannister of Pava spray without the authority of the Secretary of State on February 15 2024.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told Hall: “I will now send you to the crown court at Bristol.

“I note that the indicated pleas are not guilty.”

Hall, of Swansea, was released on conditional bail and will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on September 28.

The defendant resigned from South Wales Police during an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

On Wednesday, the IOPC said it had received a mandatory conduct referral from the force in February 2024.

A file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2025, with charges then authorised against Hall.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.