Former police officer handed suspended sentence for assaulting partner

Nation.Cymru staff

A former police officer who subjected his then-partner to a “prolonged, persistent assault” has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Thomas Coppack, who has since resigned from North Wales Police, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, of Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay, was found guilty in July of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was cleared of a separate charge of intentional strangulation.

The court heard the assault took place at the couple’s home in Rhuddlan in the early hours of December 3, 2023, when Coppack was serving as a police officer.

Prosecutor Dylan Wagg said Coppack and his then-partner, Anni Owen, had been drinking and socialising separately the previous evening.

Ms Owen was asleep when Coppack returned and woke her by “ripping the duvet off her” and “dragging her out of bed”.

The court heard he told Ms Owen he had gone through her phone and repeatedly demanded to know who she had been messaging.

Coppack began throwing her clothes into a suitcase before pushing Ms Owen backwards, causing her to fall to the floor, and punching her twice in the face.

She attempted to crawl away but Coppack kicked her and grabbed hold of her.

When Ms Owen screamed for neighbours to help, Coppack put his hand over her mouth.

She then tried to reach the front door but Coppack caught her, dragged her through the hallway and into the living room, where he pinned her face-down on a sofa.

Ms Owen managed to contact the emergency services. Coppack had left the property by the time officers arrived.

She suffered bruising and marks to her body and neck and has since received counselling.

Coppack was arrested later that day and told police Ms Owen had been the aggressor and any force he used was in self-defence.

Mr Wagg described the incident as a “prolonged, persistent assault” against the background of a “tumultuous relationship”.

Defending Coppack, Julian Goode said his client did not accept the offending but had complied with his bail conditions and had no previous convictions.

The court heard Coppack had resigned from North Wales Police and was now unemployed.

Sentencing, Recorder Angharad Price said: “This is an appalling offence.

“Domestic violence has profound psychological effects, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and feelings of hopelessness.

“When you committed this offence, you disregarded the potential impact on your partner and those around you.”

Coppack was also ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £1,000 prosecution costs and was made subject to a three-year restraining order protecting Ms Owen.

Misconduct

North Wales Police said he will now face a misconduct hearing.

Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: “This type of conduct can seriously undermine public trust and confidence, but I hope this case demonstrates to victims of violence against women and girls that when they come forward, they will be listened to and supported.

“We will not shy away from prosecuting those that commit such crimes.”

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