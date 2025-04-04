Former police officer nicknamed ‘the octopus’ sacked for gross misconduct

A former senior police officer who was nicknamed “the octopus” for his behaviour towards women has been sacked for gross misconduct.

Superintendent Gary Davies, of Dyfed-Powys Police, had been accused of engaging in inappropriate and misogynistic behaviour towards female colleagues.

He was suspended in July 2022 following allegations about his conduct between 2017 and 2020.

Following a two-week disciplinary hearing at police HQ in Carmarthenshire, the allegations were found proven against him.

Christmas Party

It heard Mr Davies had touched two women at a Christmas party without their permission, and making inappropriate comments comparing women to brands of car, such as Ferrari, Rolls Royce or Porsche.

Mr Davies told the panel he had no knowledge of being nicknamed “the octopus” by female colleagues

The hearing, which was chaired by lawyer Oliver Thorne, found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct, and equality and diversity.

He was dismissed from Dyfed-Powys Police and added to the College of Policing barred list.

Unacceptable

Deputy Chief Constable Ifan Charles apologised to the victims of Mr Davies and said his conduct was unacceptable.

“Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from its officers and staff, both on and off duty – and even more so for its senior leadership team,” he said.

“I apologise to the former and current staff and officers who were victimised by former Superintendent Gary Davies’s inappropriate behaviour and thank them for their courage in reporting his misconduct.

“We’ve heard the experiences of a number of colleagues and former colleagues over the past two weeks, the majority of whom are women who suffered from his misogynistic behaviour during the course of their duties.

“They are role models, and I thank them for the integrity and courage they have shown in this difficult and unacceptable situation.

“I appreciate this case is shocking, and it may cause concern to the public. I would like to reassure you that swift action was taken to suspend former Superintendent Gary Davies once allegations were made, and that the case has been treated with utmost seriousness.

“The outcome of today’s hearing is reflective of this approach, and I hope reassures the public that Dyfed-Powys Police will do all it can to maintain the high standards rightly expected of police officers and staff – particularly those in senior positions.

“As a force, we will use all of the tools available to us to ensure the efficient and swift manner of dismissing those who should no longer hold the office of constable.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn added: “The public rightly expects the highest standards from those who serve in policing.

“Former Superintendent Gary Davies actions fell short of these expectations, and their dismissal reflects our commitment to integrity, professionalism, and public trust.

“There is no place in Dyfed-Powys Police for those who undermine these values.”

