Former police officer who assaulted partner found guilty of gross misconduct

Nation.Cymru staff

A former police officer who assaulted his then-partner has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Thomas Coppack, 31, formerly of North Wales Police, would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned, a misconduct hearing in Colwyn Bay heard on Monday.

The former constable, who did not attend the hearing, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to discreditable conduct.

Coppack will also be placed on the UK Police Barred List, preventing him from working in policing again.

The misconduct proceedings follow his conviction at Mold Crown Court on July 9 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Coppack, of Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay, was sentenced last week to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £1,000 costs and made subject to a three-year restraining order.

The court previously heard that Coppack subjected his then-partner, Anni Owen, to what prosecutors described as a “prolonged, persistent assault” at their home in Rhuddlan in the early hours of December 3, 2023.

Coppack, who was a serving police officer at the time, woke Ms Owen before dragging her out of bed after going through her phone and demanding to know who she had been messaging.

He pushed her to the floor and punched her twice in the face before kicking and grabbing her as she attempted to get away.

When Ms Owen screamed for neighbours to help, Coppack put his hand over her mouth. He later caught her as she tried to reach the front door, dragged her into the living room and pinned her face-down on a sofa.

Ms Owen managed to contact the emergency services and Coppack had left by the time officers arrived.

She suffered bruising and marks to her body and neck and has since received counselling.

Coppack denied the offence and claimed Ms Owen had been the aggressor and that any force he used was in self-defence. A jury found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but cleared him of a separate charge of intentional strangulation.

Public trust

Speaking after the misconduct hearing, North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “This type of conduct seriously undermines public trust and confidence in policing, as well as the hard work of our dedicated officers, staff and volunteers in tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

“However, in bringing criminal proceedings, it sends a clear message that we will not tolerate instances of VAWG, whoever the perpetrator.

“Violence against women and girls remains a force priority, and any victims who report such offences will always be treated with respect and sensitivity.”

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