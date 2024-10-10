Former Post Office bosses not ‘held to account’ over Horizon, chief suggests

The chief executive of the Post Office has said previous leaders may not have been “held to account” for being aware of problems with the Horizon IT system.

Nick Read has been giving evidence at the long-running inquiry into faults with the system which sparked the wrongful prosecutions of hundreds of postmasters.

Mr Read said: “I think one of the themes that has emerged amongst colleagues still working within the organisation is that many of the leaders historically who have appeared before this inquiry appear not to have been held to account, if in indeed they were aware of and understood other issues associated with Horizon in the past.”