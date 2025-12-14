Former Poundland to be transformed into retro gaming lounge

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A former Poundland could become a retro computer gaming lounge under new plans submitted to a national park.

Following a takeover by investment firm Gordon Brothers, Poundland shut 57 stores earlier this year, including Tenby’s branch on White Lion Street.

Formal plans to turn Tenby’s former Poundland and Royal Playhouse cinema to a retro computer gaming lounge have now been submitted.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Matthew Mileson of Newport-based MB Games Ltd, seeks permission for a change of use of the former Gatehouse (Playhouse) Cinema, most recently used as a Poundland store to a retro gaming lounge.

This follows a recently submitted application for a ‘CONTINUE? Retro Gaming Lounge’ sign on the front of the former cinema, ahead of the wider scheme for a retro gaming facility at the former cinema site, which has a Grade-II-listed front façade.

A supporting statement for the change of use scheme through agent Asbri Planning Ltd says: “The proposed retro gaming lounge will be inviting to all ages, including families, groups and individuals with no age restriction. The applicant has several similar premises across other parts of the UK and operates under a successful business model.

“This includes a fee being payable to enter the premises which thereby grants access to unlimited game time to all consoles/arcade machines. There will be no slot or coin-based reward games, so the proposal would not be considered/classed as gambling. The site will provide snacks and drinks (including alcohol) which will be canned/bottled drinks.

“The sale of such drinks would be ancillary to the overall function of the premises, and a separate alcohol licence will be submitted, accordingly.”

It adds: “The development would provide a much-welcomed addition to White Lion Rd which will improve the vitality and viability of the immediate area by promoting greater levels of footfall within the area and introduce greater variety to the shopping frontage at this location.”

It proposes opening hours of 10-10, Sunday to Thursday, and to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application, and the related signage scheme, will be considered by park planners at a later date.

Prior to being a Poundland, the site was the Royal Playhouse, which had its final curtain in early 2011 after running for nearly a century.