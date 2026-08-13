Former Poundstretcher store could be demolished as part of town centre regeneration plans

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

An empty former Poundstretcher store could be demolished to clear the way for the redevelopment of a town centre site.

Carmarthenshire Council wants to knock down the building in Ammanford, which has stood empty since the retailer closed its store there in 2024 after three years.

The council has submitted an application to establish whether prior approval is required for the demolition, which could begin in October and be completed before Christmas.

The building, which includes office space, dates from around 2000, and was initially a Co-op supermarket.

The council’s application said no viable redevelopment proposals had come forward and that “its continued vacancy presents a barrier to investment” in the town centre.

The application said an attractive and flexible development site would take its place allowing the council and others to bring forward regeneration proposals in the future.

The proposed demolition start date is October 1 with completion expected a week before Christmas.

The council consulted on what it called place-making plans for Ammanford, Llanelli and Carmarthen last year. The place-making plans focus on creating thriving, welcoming places that support businesses and celebrate local heritage.

This followed masterplans for the three towns which were developed during the Covid pandemic when high streets were under severe pressure. The 2021 Ammanford masterplan focused on four areas, including Margaret Street and College Street, where the Poundstretcher building is located, and Quay Street and Market Square.

Proposals included expanding the weekly market, making the town centre more attractive for families and younger people, more walk-able and improving main areas of open space. A lot of work has been done in the wake of the 2021 masterplan, according to the council.

Speaking ahead of last year’s place-making plan consultation, Cllr Hazel Evans, cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, urged people to give their feedback. “These place-making plans will only succeed if they’re driven by the communities they affect,” she said.

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