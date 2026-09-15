Former primary school could become community hub tackling loneliness

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A former primary school in north Wales could be transformed into a community hub offering services aimed at tackling loneliness and supporting people with learning disabilities.

An application has been submitted by Menter Fachwen to take a long-term lease of the former primary school, Ysgol Cwm Y Glo in Gwynedd.

The charity and social enterprise offers education, development and training provision to individuals with learning disabilities.

It has outgrown its current site, and wants to rent the school building for a nominal amount to establish a community facility.

Ysgol Cwm y Glo was closed on the August 31, in 2019 after its pupil numbers dwindled from 17 down to zero.

A Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet report stated that the intention by the not-for-profit community group was to create “a space that meets requirements of the community,” and would “ensure community use of the site”.

The Cabinet will discuss the matter when it meets on Tuesday, September 15.

It will seek a decision to authorise the Assistant Head of Housing and Property to lease the former primary school site, directly to Menter Fachwen, at a nominal rent, and to establish the terms and conditions of the lease.

“The organisation has been successful in securing grant funding to undertake the first phase of the refurbishment and is keen to move forward with the realisation of the scheme, as it grows beyond its current site,” the Cabinet report said.

If a lease were awarded, the next step would involve wider community consultation.

The report added: “Menter Fachwen is developing a series of case studies demonstrating the positive impact of their services on individuals, providing clear evidence of outcomes that will directly support grant applications.

“They have secured funding to provide a weekly community meal, prepared and served by people with learning disabilities who are supported by the charity.

“These meals are popular and offer important social opportunities, helping to foster stronger community ties and create more opportunities for meaningful engagement with the wider community.”

The hub could also provide and incorporate a raft of community activities and events.

Gwilym Evans, the Llanberis Councillor stated in the Cabinet report: “I am very pleased to offer comments regarding the transfer of Ysgol Cwm-y-Glo into the capable hands of Menter Fachwen – a development that has strong support from the community.

“A community space will form part of what is available, and there has been significant demand for this among local residents.

“Hwb Dyffryn Peris has been established relatively recently, and excellent work has been taking place there to support local people and to expand community activity.

“Embedding the Hub within the school will strengthen it and help it to grow and develop further.

“I also believe there will be additional benefits for the staff and associates of Menter Fachwen in moving to the school, as it will create further opportunities for social interaction and for learning life skills as a result of this development.

“A food scheme is already operating from the former school, and this will continue under the new arrangements, as it provides invaluable support to a number of individuals and families in the area.

“This new space will also make it much easier for those providing useful services to visit clients – with the intention of offering visits from a chiropodist, a hairdresser, and organisations such as the Citizens Advice Bureau.

“There will also be opportunities to provide parent/carer and child sessions, offering something for everyone within the community.

“There will also be a community café on site, which will attract people and create a lively atmosphere and positive social habits that help to reduce loneliness and isolation and bring the community together.

“I believe this is exactly what Cwm and the surrounding area needs.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.