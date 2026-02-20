Former pro rugby player takes to the sea for Six Nations suicide prevention campaign

Kieran Miller

Former professional rugby player and international performance coach Paul Pook will take to the sea this Sunday as part of a suicide prevention awareness campaign.

This event at Coney Beach, Porthcawl is taking place as part of a powerful suicide-prevention awareness and fundraising event linked to the Six Nations Championship.

Hundreds are expected to gather to support the challenge including several former International rugby players, celebrities and charity representatives.

Among those supporting the cause is Andrew Jenkins, who was a Traitors’ finalist and has been outspoken about his own inspiring story of surviving brain injury following a catastrophic car crash.

Also in attendance will be two of Wales’ Rugby legends, Byron Hayward and Kingsley Jones.

The event forms part of the national “Rugby Against Suicide – Six Nations Tackle-a-thon” campaign, delivered through Paul’s non-profit organisation Tackle Suicide CIC, which works to protect the mental health and wellbeing of rugby and contact-sport athletes as well as the wider community.

Paul will brave the cold to complete symbolic “tackle challenges” designed to raise awareness of suicide, mental ill-health, and brain health issues affecting retired athletes and the general population alike.

The inspiration for the campaign came from the fact that 125 people die by suicide in the UK each week – a statistic that mirrors the average number of points scored during a week of Six Nations matches. For every point scored during the Six Nations, Paul completes a tackle on land, and for every try scored, those tackles take place in the cold sea.

This visible suicide-prevention campaign raises both awareness and funding for Tackle Suicide CIC, founded by Paul following his own lived experience of mental ill-health after elite sport.

‘Shoulder-to-shoulder’

Pook told Nation.Cymru: “I’m incredibly proud to be bringing the Tackle-a-thon to Porthcawl, near my home town of Bridgend. Every tackle represents standing shoulder-to-shoulder with people who are struggling and showing that rugby will always look after its own.”

He added: “Events like this remind me that when we come together, we can genuinely raise hope and save lives.”

The challenge will take place this Sunday 22 February 2026, 10:30am at Coney Beach, Porthcawl.

You can help support the campaign and Paul’s fundraising efforts here.

Helpu has put together a comprehensive directory of organisations across Wales that can help anyone in crisis: https://helpu.org.uk

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.