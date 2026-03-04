Former Propel candidate who posted antisemitic rant is also a holocaust denier

Martin Shipton

A former election candidate for the Propel party who posted an antisemitic rant on Facebook has now outed himself as a holocaust denier.

In December 2024 Kyle “Cudgie” Cullen came third in a Cardiff council by-election in the Splott area of the city, behind Labour and the Green Party, but ahead of the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives.

Last weekend, following the bombing of Iran by Israel and the United States, Mr Cullen wrote: “Ladies and Gentlemen. The Jews are at it again. Welcome to World War 3!

“That Austrian painter may have had a point after all!!!

“Propaganda peddling by those who run the media!!

“The Epstein files show these Jews are the worst race / religion in the history of man yet the Muslims and Catholics / Christians argue amongst each other while we all believe Jesus will come back to save us.

“But the Jews believe Mary was a hoer [sic] and Jesus is in hell boiling in shit!!!

“They play us against each other and laugh!!

“Food for thought!!!!”

A succession of readers expressed their disgust with Mr Cullen’s comments.

Jaime Pinnell wrote: “Here’s some food for thought. How about we don’t go on social media with a decent following and start targeting the Jewish community who have lived peacefully among us for many years and maybe educate yourself on the difference between a Jewish person and a Zionist.

“To then also state that Hxxxxx may have had a point too is sickening. This is a hatepost. Straight up racism there for all to see. You’re an absolute idiot.”

Another comment was posted by Lauren Amira, who wrote: “You can oppose war. You can criticise governments. But saying ‘the Jews’ as if millions of people are one entity is wrong. Jewish people are not a monolith. Collective blame is exactly the kind of thinking that led to some of the worst atrocities in history.”

Later Jaime Pinnell posted a further comment, stating: “Can’t believe it ain’t been taken down yet.”

Mr Cullen responded: “It ain’t getting taken down, that’s why. If you don’t like my opinion you can remove yourself off my page you don’t have to see it.

“Here’s another one for you I don’t believe the holocaust is real either.”

A link to Mr Cullen’s original post was sent to us by a political source who said: “Please see attached a vile antisemitic rant by Kyle “Cudgie”

Cullen who was previously a Propel candidate for Splott and has appeared in several videos with its leader Neil McEvoy since.

Mr McEvoy is a former Member of the Senedd who set up Propel after being expelled by Plaid Cymru. He is a member of Cardiff council, representing the Fairwater ward.

When we contacted Propel, Cullen’s rant was described as “abhorrent and frankly brainless”. It was said that Mr Cullen was no longer a party member, having lapsed his membership several months ago.

However a number of Nation.Cymru readers pointed out that he had appeared in a video with Cllr McEvoy as recently as early February, at which time he was described as a Propel activist.

Discrepancy

We asked Cllr McEvoy to explain the apparent discrepancy.

He said: “There’s no story. We have a stock of videos and the one posted in early February was made some time before.

“He’s not a member of Propel, so we can’t discipline him over his appalling posts. But obviously they would be very much taken into account if he applied to rejoin.”