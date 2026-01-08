Former pub to be demolished to build over 30 new ‘affordable apartments’

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

A former pub in a Welsh village could be demolished to make way for new housing.

GHR Developments Ltd has submitted formal plans to redevelop the site of The Tredegar Junction Hotel, on Commercial Street in Pontllanfraith, into 37 one-bedroom “affordable apartments.”

The developer recently completed a pre-application consultation period, receiving two objections from members of the public.

Their concerns included the scale of the proposed apartment building, an “over-provision” of small flats, and the density and design of the development.

They also raised concerns about potential antisocial behaviour from future residents.

In response, the applicant’s agents at Highlight Planning said the height of the proposed new building would be “broadly consistent” with the former pub it would replace, and said the project would make “efficient use of brownfield land in sustainable locations.”

The “contemporary” design would ensure durability and energy efficiency, they argued, adding the “greatest unmet need” for housing locally was for one-bedroom homes.

On antisocial behaviour fears, the agents said the project would be provided in partnership with a registered social landlord, and “robust management measures” will include CCTV and secure access.

A local lettings policy “will ensure that priority is given to local residents in Pontllanfraith,” they added.

The pre-application consultation also drew a letter of support from a resident, who the agents said was “in private rented accommodation and on the housing waiting list.”

That resident “expressed strong support” for the project “given the shortage of affordable housing.”

If the proposals are approved, the redevelopment will also include new parking and landscaping.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 25/0814/FULL.