Former racing greyhound rehomed after 449 days in kennels

With the greyhound racing ban set to take effect in Wales and rescue charities seeing an increase in ex-racers needing homes, one greyhound has found just that after over a year in kennels.

Former racer Gavin spent 449 days, including two Christmases in kennels, before he was adopted by Abercynon resident Helen Johnson.

Four-year-old Gavin met Helen at a Greyhound Rescue Wales’ (GRW) rehoming centre in south Wales, where he was the longest-serving resident.

The greyhound racing ban set to take effect in Wales following the recent vote in the Senedd, but GRW say Gavin’s story highlights the benefits of adopting greyhounds when their life at the track ends.

Helen said: “I previously had two chihuahuas, both rescues and one of whom was found in a bin. When they passed away, I was beside myself and said I couldn’t do it again, but soon my house was too empty.

“I had seen Gavin on GRW’s website, but I wanted to see if a dog chose me. I visited Hillcrest with my mum, who’s 93, as the dog was going to be part of her life too.

“We were sitting in the kitchen and, as Gavin came in, there was a beautiful rainbow through the window. He was very shut down, but there was just something in his eyes. I thought if I could help a feral chihuahua, I could help Gavin! I just knew he was the one for me.”

Following the Senedd vote in favour of protecting greyhounds in Wales from the harms of racing on 17 March, there will be a transition period to allow the industry to wind down responsibly, strengthen rehoming arrangements for retired greyhounds, and prepare enforcement bodies and local authorities for the change.

The prohibition on racing will be brought into effect between 1 April 2027 and 1 April 2030.

Since adopting Gavin, Helen admits she initially slept on the sofa in the lounge to keep Gavin company as he settled in, but he quickly adapted to his new home and routine.

She said: “He found his place by the radiator in no time! He stole the draught excluder from the back door and quickly took over the lounge as he’s not very confident on the stairs. He won’t walk in the rain at all and we got stuck at the rugby field at Mountain Ash as he refused to go any further in a downpour!

“But he loves doing ‘zoomies’ around my mum’s big garden and has been on his first holiday to west Wales, where he discovered the beach.

“The support from GRW has been amazing and I will shout from the rooftops about them. It was just the perfect adoption and I can only put that down to Nicola and the team.

“Gavin is already known around Abercynon and we have joined the greyhound group in Aberdare, which holds monthly walks.

“I would say to anyone, if you are going to adopt, look at a greyhound – particularly a black greyhound, as they are often overlooked but they have so much to offer. Gavin is my world and I am so lucky he chose me!”

GRW chief executive Claire James said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Gavin has finally found his forever home with Helen.

“An integral part of our work at Greyhound Rescue Wales is showing just how wonderful greyhounds are and what perfect pets they make. There are so many misconceptions surrounding greyhounds, but the simple truth is they are a calm-natured, gentle, loving breed which enjoys two shorts walks a day and a sofa to spread out on.

“We will strive to ensure that all hounds leaving the racing industry following the landmark ban on greyhound racing in Wales will find their forever home – just like Gavin!”

Find out more about GRW’s work here.