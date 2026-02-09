Former retail site lined up for new health and wellbeing centre

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to develop a new health and wellbeing centre in south Wales have been handed in to the council.

The proposal, which was submitted to Neath Port Talbot Council in January of 2026, could eventually see the development of the new facility at a former retail and office building based on Herbert Street in Pontardawe.

If given the go-ahead by council bosses, a change of use could come for the town centre building located just a stones throw from the newly refurbished Pontardawe Arts Centre.

The health centre plans would include the creation of dedicated therapy and treatment rooms along with space for yoga and group-based wellbeing activities.

Additionally, they say they would also keep “an active retail frontage” at the ground floor level for continuity with the commercial character of Herbert Street, with the change focusing on internal reconfiguration.

There will also be parking spaces retained at the rear of the property.

Documents submitted as part of the application said: “The change of use focuses on internal reconfiguration only, allowing the building’s established footprint to be utilised efficiently and sustainably.

“The ground floor will retain an active retail frontage (A1) at the front of the building, ensuring continuity with the commercial character of Herbert Street, while the rear ground floor will accommodate two dedicated healing and therapy rooms.

“The core of the building will be converted to a health and wellbeing centre, with the first floor providing individual therapy and treatment rooms and the second floor dedicated to yoga and group-based wellbeing activities.

“This arrangement has been carefully designed to ensure that the proposed uses are compatible with neighbouring properties and do not give rise to unacceptable impacts on residential amenity.”

The building currently serves as a retail unit at the ground floor, with offices

at the first and second floor, though the report noted that the second floor was also used as a gym in recent years.