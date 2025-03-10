Former Roman Catholic Church could be transformed into holiday let

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A grade II-listed former Roman Catholic Church could be transformed into a ten-bedroom holiday let, despite parking and road safety fears.

Simon and David Salzman have applied to Conwy Council’s planning department, seeking permission for a change of use of the Our Lady of the Rosary church in Penmaenmawr.

The applicants want permission to convert the former church on Conwy Old Road into a short-term holiday accommodation unit together with associated works.

The plans include the re-configuration of the internal layout to allow the creation of a new living space, together with internal insulation, the replacement of the existing ‘lean-to extension’, and window and door repairs.

The proposals also include altered access and parking.

Concern

But Penmaenmawr Town Council has raised objections, citing highway safety and lack of parking as reasons for their concern, arguing five car spaces isn’t enough for a ten-bedroom let.

The town council also had concerns that the let was near a school crossing, potentially increasing traffic and making it difficult for residents and children during peak school times.

Town councillors also raised the narrow road and ‘difficult sightlines’ from Graiglwyd Road on to Conway Old Road and vice versa as a potential risk, posing a danger to road users and pedestrians.

But officers are recommending the plans are granted.

Vacant

A planning statement says: “The buildings have been vacant for a while.

“The openings on the minister’s house have been boarded up to secure the existing fenestration on-site.

“It is clear through the planning history of the site and the period of vacancy of the building that the existing church land use is no longer viable for the site.”

The plans will be discussed at a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb on Wednesday, March 12.

