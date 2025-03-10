Former Roman Catholic Church could be transformed into holiday let
Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter
A grade II-listed former Roman Catholic Church could be transformed into a ten-bedroom holiday let, despite parking and road safety fears.
Simon and David Salzman have applied to Conwy Council’s planning department, seeking permission for a change of use of the Our Lady of the Rosary church in Penmaenmawr.
The applicants want permission to convert the former church on Conwy Old Road into a short-term holiday accommodation unit together with associated works.
The plans include the re-configuration of the internal layout to allow the creation of a new living space, together with internal insulation, the replacement of the existing ‘lean-to extension’, and window and door repairs.
The proposals also include altered access and parking.
Concern
But Penmaenmawr Town Council has raised objections, citing highway safety and lack of parking as reasons for their concern, arguing five car spaces isn’t enough for a ten-bedroom let.
The town council also had concerns that the let was near a school crossing, potentially increasing traffic and making it difficult for residents and children during peak school times.
Town councillors also raised the narrow road and ‘difficult sightlines’ from Graiglwyd Road on to Conway Old Road and vice versa as a potential risk, posing a danger to road users and pedestrians.
But officers are recommending the plans are granted.
Vacant
A planning statement says: “The buildings have been vacant for a while.
“The openings on the minister’s house have been boarded up to secure the existing fenestration on-site.
“It is clear through the planning history of the site and the period of vacancy of the building that the existing church land use is no longer viable for the site.”
The plans will be discussed at a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb on Wednesday, March 12.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
You Jest…are there not enough ‘practicing Catholics’ domiciled on that coast to think of a ‘community’ use for such a fine building…
I think this should be passed on to the Catholic Herald, Mr Shipton…
This could be turned into housing for local people who need it. Wales doesn’t need any more tourists, holiday lets or second homes. Welsh people need secure and affordable social homes.
It’s not a good use of public money to convert this into social housing if more traditional homes can be built or acquired for the same amount of money. There’s also ongoing costs to consider – properties like this will cost more to heat and maintain. It’s better for councils to have an income from properties like this which can be used to increase their own housing stock which won’t happen if the council insists on a private owner converting it to affordable accommodation.