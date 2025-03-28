Former royal bolthole wins prestigious Welsh tourism awards

A former royal home has been crowned as the best hotel in Wales and its acclaimed restaurant was named as the nation’s best place to eat.

The five star Plas Dinas Country House Hotel in Bontnewydd, near Caernarfon, won the accolade at The National Tourism Awards of Wales staged by the Welsh Government and Visit Wales at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Meanwhile, its fine dining Gunroom Restaurant – run by head chef Daniel ap Geraint who’s representing Wales in the finals of the popular BBC 2 television show, Great British Menu – also came out on top.

A total of 48 finalists from across Wales were shortlisted in 12 categories ranging from Best Hotel to Best Event and including awards for Sustainable Tourism, Accessibility and Inclusivity and Dog Friendliness

The event was hosted by Aled Rhys Jones, a well-known broadcaster who’s also the Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and it was sponsored by foodservice company Castell Howell.

The leasehold for Plas Dinas Country House was bought by Daniel and Annie Perks in 2019 after they fell in love with the former royal retreat.

Back in the 1960s, it was the North Wales home of Lord Snowdon, formerly Anthony Armstrong-Jones, and Princess Margaret, hidden away from the glare of London life.

It was also where Lord Snowdon used as a base to mastermind the investiture of the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles, at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.

Daniel ap Geraint joined The Gunroom in 2018, a year before Plas Dinas was acquired by Daniel and Annie Perks, who have restored the building and raised the bar for hospitality in the region and together are the perfect pairing to achieve great things.

The restaurant has since been added to the Michelin Guide, gaining two AA rosettes and winning the AA Wine List Award for Wales 2024/25. They also won Best Hotel for Romance in the UK at the Condé Nast Johansens awards in London.

Owner Daniel Perks, said: “For us to win two awards in the same evening is phenomenal and testament to the passion we all feel for Plas Dinas.

“We set out to make it a go-to destination in Wales and we have been humbled to see how much our guests have come to love it as much as we all do.

“This is very much a team effort, everyone plays their part in making a visit to Plas Dinas a memorable experience and we all just love doing that.”

Self-taught Daniel found his love of the culinary arts while working his way through college where he studied music and theatre.

He said: “I was thrilled to get a job at Plas Dinas, and since Daniel and Annie have taken over the hotel we have all worked exceptionally hard to make The Gunroom Restaurant synonymous with top quality food. To now win the award for best place to eat is simply incredible.”

One of Wales’s most popular tourist attractions which is this year celebrating its 70th anniversary, scooped the Best Attraction Award.

The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways is the longest and second oldest heritage railway in Britain. Run by a core staff of 80, assisted by 500 volunteers, it has accrued fans in all corners of the world, as well as closer to home.

Director Paul Lewin, and Customer Services Manager Stephen Grieg accepted the award on behalf of the entire railway family.

Stephen said: “It is the best of anniversary presents to receive this award in what is already a landmark year for us. Celebrating our 70th has become even more significant knowing that we have just been judged the best tourist attraction in Wales.”

Paul added: “The award is a tribute to all the staff and especially the volunteers who give up so much of their leisure time to preserve this railway and ensure it continues to thrive for the pleasure of future generations.”

Aled Rhys Jones, who is the Royal Welsh Show’s Chief Executive, found himself in the unusual position of hosting the awards night at the same time as learning that it had been named as the best event.

The show, one of the largest agricultural events in Europe, attracts around 200,000 people to the famous Llanelwedd showground, every July.

Mr Jones said: “I saw our name on the list and I was beyond thrilled. It is such a deserving tribute to the 1,000-strong team of dedicated volunteers who help run the show every year. For so long they have selflessly supported our own team of 34 staff to make this one of the greatest events in the world.”

A new award was presented for the first time this year posthumously in memory of the late Ian Edwards, CEO of the five star Celtic Manor Resort and its adjoining International Convention Centre in Newport, who passed away in October 2024.

The award, sponsored by Visit Wales, will be presented each year going forward will recognise outstanding achievement in tourism in Wales.

This year it was accepted by former colleagues of Mr Edwards, Jill Manley and Vanessa Russell who worked with him for a combined 56 years between them.

Jill Manley, who is group commercial director with ICC Wales and the Celtic Collection, said the loss of Ian Edwards was acutely felt across the tourism sector in Wales.

She said: “He was a much respected figurehead not just of Celtic Manor Resort but of tourism in general. He worked tirelessly to promote Wales and all it has to offer not just within the UK but right across the world. He has been greatly missed for his energy and his drive, his enthusiasm and his hands-on approach to everything connected with tourism.”

The winners were congratulated by Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning who said: “The Welsh Government is proud to support The National Tourism Awards for Wales, particularly in 2025 – the Year of Croeso.

“These awards showcase excellence in a vital industry that employs nearly 12 per cent of our workforce and contributes £3.8 billion to our economy each year.

“This occasion has underlined Wales as a world-class destination thanks to our stunning landscapes, exceptional hospitality, and remarkable attractions, all underpinned by our unique culture and heritage.

“I congratulate all finalists who serve as outstanding ambassadors, and I’m particularly delighted to see Charly Dix win the Rising Star Award – a promising sign for our industry’s future.”

Full list of winners at National Tourism Awards of Wales

Best Hotel: Gwesty Plas Dinas, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon, Gwynedd

Best B&B, Inn & Guesthouse: Glangwili Mansion, Llanllawddog, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Best Self-Catering: Wonderful Escapes Wern-y-Cwm Farm, Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny

Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping: Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, Ffinnant, Trefeglwys, Powys

Best Attraction: Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway, Porthmadog, Gwynedd

Best Activity, Experience or Tour: Rock UK Summit Centre, Trelewis, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil

Bro a Byd (Those going the extra mile on Environmental Sustainability): Cambrian Cottages, Berllan, Gwyddgrug, Pencader, Carmarthenshire

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: Stangwrach Cottages,Llanfynydd Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Best Place to Eat: The Gunroom, Plas Dinas, Caernarfon, Gwynedd

Rising Star: Charly Dix, Lan y Môr, Coppet Hall Beach, Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire

Best Event: Royal Welsh Show, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys

Best Dog Friendly Business: Plas Llangoedmor, Llangoedmor, Cardigan, Ceredigion

