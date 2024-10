Former Scotland first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Former Scotland first minister and current Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has died aged 69.

Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Salmond, calling him a “monumental figure” in the political world.

Lasting legacy

The Prime Minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics”.

In a tribute posted on X, Mr Sunak added: “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Former Scotland first minister Humza Yousaf said Mr Salmond helped turn the SNP into a “dominant political force”.

Enormous contribution

Mr Yousaf, SNP leader from 2023 to 2024, added: “Alex and I obviously had our differences in the last few years, but there’s no doubt about the enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics.

“As well as helping to transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

In a statement, Mr Sarwar said: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

“Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated.”

