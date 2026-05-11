Former Senedd member points the finger at Downing Street for Labour’s catastrophic showing at Senedd Election
Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Senedd Member for Blaenau Gwent, Alun Davies, failed in his bid to be elected to the new larger Blaenau Gwent, Caerffili and Rhymni constituency.
As the counting took place at Caerphilly leisure centre on Friday, May 8, it became apparent from glum Labour faces that Mr Davies was struggling to get one of the six seats.
After an unsuccessful recount – the result was announced which saw all seats shared between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.
After speeches from five of the six newly elected Senedd Members, Mr Davies took his turn at the lectern, congratulated the winners and said they would do a “fantastic job” representing the community,
He then turned his thoughts as to why Labour had suffered a historically catastrophic defeat at the ballot box throughout Wales.
Mr Davies said: “It’s been a difficult day and is a historic turning point for Welsh Labour.
“This is the first time in modern history where there is no Labour representatives elected in the valleys of Gwent.
“Labour has clearly lost the trust of the people from whom we were born.
“It happens because the party has lost its way and its ability to speak for and with the people we sought to represent.
“This is also a defeat manufactured in Downing Street.
“It’s clear to me from the conversations I had over the last few months that Downing Street has walked away from the people that we are seen to represent.
“There needs to be fundamental change, not simply in the policies and the politics but also in the personnel, and I hope that my words are heard across in London.”
He hoped that the election result would not be dismissed by Labour chiefs as “mid-term blues” or a “protest vote.”
Mr Davies recalled conversations with electors who had voted Labour for decades but decided to support other parties this time around, as they felt “let down” by the Labour governments.
Mr Davies said that he was told: “you’ve done a great job, but I can’t support you this time.”
Mr Davies continued: “It’s important that if Welsh Labour is serious about turning a corner it needs to recognise that its own organisation has been part of the problem in this campaign.
“We cannot simply have a reset – we need to look hard at what we are and what we seek to do.”
“Welsh Labour needs to stand up for Wales whoever is in Downing Street or we are nothing.
“Welsh Labour must rediscover what Welsh Labour was born to be and to do.”
Mr Davies who was born in Tredegar and attended Tredegar Comprehensive school was first elected as a regional list Assembly Member(AM) for Mid and West Wales in 2007.
In 2011 he was elected as the AM and subsequently Senedd Member for Blaenau Gwent.
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Oh he’s absolutely correct. It’s definitely for the largest part the fault of Starmerite Labour. As is the rise of Deform AT ALL. In 2024 Labour were the protest vote. They promised a left wing agenda of hope then surged far right immediately and everyone felt betrayed. They IMMEDIATEY adopted – enthusiastically – the ciltires rhetoric from the traditional parties of hate and implemented the most disgusting anti-LGBT+ rollback of rights since Thatcher with Section 28. an they engaged in supporting genocide in Palestine and proscribed as a terrorist orgainsation a group simply protesting against genocide. Sturmer carried out a… Read more »
*the culture wars rhetoric
(sorry didn’t proof read)
He is half right in my opinion. The other half is not addressing what really matters to people – education, health, jobs etc. 27 years of concentrating on virtue signalling and marginal issues.
What roll back of LGBT+ rights? All that happened was the Supreme Court clarified the law around women’s spaces, sports etc (they have a right to them, away from biological men). No rights were rolled back whatsoever?
Oh dear, how sad, never mind.
Schadenfreude is a dreadful vice isn’t it? To experience the tiniest frisson of delight at the turncoat quisling gets some small soupçon of justice.
Completely agree,. Absolutely nothing to do with doing nothing in Wales for 25 years. All Kier’s fault. The nerve of these people.