Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A former tax office site could become the new home of a special school, with purpose-built facilities for up to 320 pupils with complex additional learning needs.

Cardiff Council plans to move Tŷ Gwyn Special School to part of the former HM Revenue and Customs site on Tŷ Glas Road in Llanishen. The school has been based on Vincent Road in Ely since 2010.

The council’s cabinet approved the relocation proposals in September following a consultation earlier this year. The council says the move would allow the school to take more pupils and help meet growing demand for specialist provision.

A council spokesperson said: “Under the proposals, Tŷ Gwyn would relocate to Tŷ Glas and increase its capacity to 320 places, helping to meet growing demand for specialist provision and enabling more learners to access high-quality support within Cardiff.

“Detailed work on the scheme is continuing, including the development of the required business case for Welsh Government.”

The former tax office, known as Gleider House, dated back to 1968 and was once home to hundreds of civil service jobs. HMRC moved to the city centre in 2020. Cardiff Council acquired the site in 2022 and agreed that year to demolish the building.

The land has been unused since the demolition. A sign put up at the site says the council has acquired and prepared it for new education facilities.

The school would occupy only part of the land. The council spokesperson said the rest was being retained for potential education projects and that any further plans would be subject to consultation and approval.