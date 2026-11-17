Nation.Cymru staff

A former taxi driver who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl after picking her up to take her home has been jailed for 21 months.

Mohammed Uddin, 53, of Peel Street, Wrexham, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Monday 16 November after admitting four offences of sexual assault.

The court imposed a five-year restraining order to protect the girl. Uddin must also register with police as a sex offender for 10 years.

North Wales Police said Uddin picked up the teenager in his taxi in 2024. During the journey, he reached into the back of the car and began stroking her leg.

He then stopped in an unlit car park. The girl told him he was in the wrong place and asked him to take her home. Uddin got out of the taxi and sexually assaulted her over her clothes.

She was able to get away when a family member found her and Uddin backed off. He was later arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Lisa Reid, who investigated the case, said: “I commend the bravery of the victim, who has shown enormous courage throughout the investigation.

“Uddin had a position of trust which he abused when he sexually assaulted the teenage girl, who should have been safe in his taxi.

“His actions have had long-lasting consequences for her mental health, and I hope this outcome today provides some measure of reassurance and closure, as she continues her recovery.”