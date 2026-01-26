Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform UK
Former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK.
She told a Reform UK veterans event in London that she had resigned her Conservative Party membership of 30 years.
Ms Braverman said she would represent her constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville as a Reform UK MP with immediate effect.
It comes on the heels of the high-profile defection from the Conservatives of Robert Jenrick and brings the number of sitting MPs in Nigel Farage’s party to eight.
Ms Braverman said Nigel Farage was the only man in UK politics who has been “courageously consistent” as she took to the stage at a Reform UK event for veterans.
She said that her stance while a minister of calling for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights led to her being “sacked” and “punished” for “telling the truth”.
She called the Conservatives’ current promise to leave the ECHR “a lie”.
“I’m calling time. I’m calling time on Tory betrayal. I’m calling time on Tory lies. I’m calling time on a party that keeps making promises with zero intention of keeping them.”
She told the crowd: “I feel like I’ve come home.”
She added: “Britain is indeed broken. She is suffering. She is not well. Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don’t feel safe.
“Our youngsters are leaving the country for better futures elsewhere.
“We can’t even defend ourselves, and our nation stands weak and humiliated on the world stage.
“So we stand at a crossroads.
“We can either continue down this route of managed decline to weakness and surrender. Or we can fix our country, reclaim our power, rediscover our strength.
“I believe that a better Britain is possible.
“And because I believe that is possible, today I’m announcing that I resign the Conservative whip.
“I resigned the Conservative whip and my party membership, my party membership of 30 years. It’s gone. It’s over today.
“And because I believe, with my heart and soul, that a better future is possible for us, I am joining Reform UK.”
She later added: “There is only one man in British politics who has been courageously consistent for his country, and that man is Nigel Farage.”
The flood of openly neo thatcherite tories to Reform is interesting given the devastation Thatcher’s policies inflicted on Wales….are Reform now giving up on their previous and lofty ambition of winning the Senedd election?
Interesting point. As we approach May, we need to invoke the memory of Caerffili and a lot of nose rubbing.
Thatcher’s election to PM wasn’t an act of God. You really need to remember the state of the UK (the sick man of Europe) after five years of Labour rule, that resulted in her serving three terms. Yes, it devastated Welsh economies, but back then I had several friends working for British Steel who were literally getting paid for sleeping.
A real Gobby Blinder this one…
Clark do us all a favour make it law that there has to be a by-election…
Or is it just the one man that you fear…Why have you changed the photo?
LIAR! Some months ago, she told Sophie Ridge on Sky news that she would not defect to Reform UK and there she goes. I hate to give Farij any credit for being right but when he said ‘never trust a Tory, they will always let you down’, he was spot on and the same applies to the joining of HIS Tory extremist party. He now has someone who cannot identify a march (UTK) when she sees one.
Hate march.
Thoughts and prayers for ARTD.
Go on, when is he going over. All the people he admires are there, he speaks their language….
Your sympathy is touching Jeff. Maybe he would be comforted if he had Truss and Patel next to him before they all plunge into the cess pit together. It won’t stop them asking each other ‘who the hell is he?’ though.
Truss and Patel haven’t got in yet?
Oh.
Thought they had.
Pay attention mun and don’t get so excited by things that don’t really matter. This rush to Reform is a double edged sword as Farage will become overloaded with clapped out Tories all gagging to salvage their miserable careers. The “man of the people” act gets wrecked by having likes of Suella and Jenrick alongside.
A by-election is needed here…
Tory HQ must feel like it has been fumigated and de-ratted by the day…
Pretty soon there’ll only be the closet Lib Dems left in the Tory Party.
She is well suited with Farage another Nasty piece of work to join and even nastier Party than the Tories
As the days pass, Reform is looking more and more like a charity for panicky former Tory cabinet ministers.
Vote Reform – Get Tories
Vote Tories – get Reform. Oh sorry, I just said exactly the same thing. Two cheeks of the same butt and all that. The proof is developing with every defection.
Real Tories, or Lib-Dems in fancy dress?
Braverman and Zahawi were Truss picks as well.
Braverman jumped before being sacked for doing ministry business on off the books email (essentially leaking sensitive information), then re hired and sacked again and Zahawi forgot to pay the tax man 5 million and tried to SLAPP an expert that was going to point it out.
Only the best. That traitorous snake, farage, don’t half pick them.
As the dregs of the Tory Party continue to gravitate to Reform, Farage is well on the way to shooting himself in the foot. He didn’t look too happy when she was sobbing off on tv today. I think he’s going to find he’s got competition in the ego stakes. At what point will the toys come out of the pram and he walks away to start another party?
Farij has made the biggest mistake now letting this humanoid voidoid in. When Elon is deciding to appoint ‘Britains’ most evil’ to leader of his chosen hate movement, we’ll, it’s all just been made easier for him.
The most predictable defection to date.
There needs to be by election for every defection. Farage used to always shout for it when it happened with other parties. So it should happen with his party.