Former Tory leader accused of sabotaging his party’s Senedd election campaign

Emily Price

The former leader of the Welsh Conservatives has been accused of sabotaging his own party’s Senedd election campaign following a series of social media posts hinting at teaming up with Reform UK.

Andrew RT Davies has published several statements to X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook this week which notably omitted calls for voters to support the Tories in the May 7 election.

The South Wales Central Senedd Member is the Welsh Conservatives’ lead candidate for the Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg constituency.

A Conservative source told Nation.Cymru that while Tory colleagues “worked their socks off” to win seats in Wales, their former leader was “throwing them under the bus”.

In one social media post, Davies called on voters to elect “like minded” candidates so that he could “work with them” – but did not make reference to his own party.

He wrote: “I make no apologies for opposing irresponsible policies like the Nation of Sanctuary for asylum seekers.

“We need to elect many more like minded Senedd members who’ll challenge the failed consensus.

“Re-elect me so I can work with them. As I told St Athan residents today, together we’ll make change happen.”

In another social media post, Davies wrote: “I’ve always felt more at home speaking with Vale residents than in the Senedd.

“In Llantwit Major, everyone I spoke to opposes 36 new Senedd members. Spend the money fixing public services and cutting the cost of living.

“Re-elect me alongside others who agree. We need change.”

In another post the former Tory leader claimed that locals were “pleased” with his pledge to work “cross party” to stop a Plaid Cymru and Green coalition.

He wrote: “Voters were frightened by the prospect of a Plaid Cymru separatist and Green coalition in Llantwit Major and Llanmaes.

“Their pro-illegal drugs policies are dangerous. People were pleased with my pledge to work cross party to stop them.”

In the comments sections beneath the posts, online commentators queried why Davies hadn’t already jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s party.

On Tuesday (March 31) Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed the prospect of a pact with Reform before the next general election after a voter urged her to “get together with Nige”.

Badenoch described teaming up with Reform UK as a “non-starter”.

A Conservative source said: “Conservative candidates working their socks off trying to win seats in Wales will feel disappointed by Andrew RT Davies running a campaign designed to throw everyone but himself under the bus.

“He will have to explain why he seems to be advocating for colleagues and friends, including many who supported his leadership, to lose their seats.”

On Saturday (March 28) Nation.Cymru’s Martin Shipton penned an opinion column accusing Davies of “bigotry” after he said the Conservatives would ban election campaigning in foreign languages.

It was noted that a sitting Welsh Conservative Senedd Member ‘liked’ the article on social media.

Davies was forced to stand down as the leader of the Tory Senedd Group in December 2024 after almost half of his shadow cabinet threatened to quit if he remained in post.

It came amid concerns about his online behaviour and the direction he was taking the party.

Davies had been accused of “Islamophic race-baiting” by the Muslim Council of Wales after he made claims on social media about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

He later constructed a home made ballot box at the Vale of Glamorgan show to canvass the public on whether they thought the Senedd should be abolished.

At the time, supporters of Davies said he was attempting to challenge the threat of Reform UK by taking the party in a more right-leaning direction.

The Welsh Conservatives are currently facing electoral oblivion with recent polls predicting the party will collapse to just one seat on 7 per cent support.