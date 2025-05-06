Former Tory leader calls for Senedd to be lit up with colours of Union Jack

Emily Price

The former leader of the Senedd Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, has called for the Senedd to be lit up with the colours of the Union Jack flag to mark VE Day.

Thursday’s (May 8) Victory in Europe Day will commemorate 80 years since the day in 1945 when fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe came to an end.

Davies said the Senedd should mark the occasion by bathing Wales’ parliament in red white and blue on the 6th, 7th and 8th of May.

He said: “This is a moment for the whole British nation to come together in gratitude and respect.

“Lighting the Senedd in the Union Flag colours of red, white and blue will show that we remember those who gave everything for our freedom.

“It’s a simple but powerful way to send a message of national unity and remembrance.”

The Senedd is often lit up with colours to commemorate various historic events or occasions.

In September 2023, it was illuminated blue to mark National Police Memorial Day.

During the run up to Christmas 2020, it was lit up with rainbow colours to honour community heroes.

In a letter to the Senedd’s Llywydd – Elin Jones – Davies said VE Day meets the same threshold.

He wrote: “This is a moment of immense historical significance for our country. It was the day the British nation and its allies celebrated the end of the Second World War in Europe after years of sacrifice, loss, and extraordinary courage.

“As we approach this milestone, it is right that we come together as one nation to commemorate those who served and those who gave their lives to defend our freedom. Lighting the Senedd in the colours of the Union Flag will send a powerful message of unity, remembrance, and gratitude.

“There is a clear precedent for the Senedd being lit to mark important events, and it is without question this historic occasion meets that threshold.

“I trust you will give this request serious consideration and ensure the Senedd plays its part in commemorating this historic anniversary.”

A spokesperson for the Llywydd said that Ms Jones had responded to the South Wales Central MS explaining that the Senedd will be lit up “in red in alignment with other buildings in Wales” taking part in VE Day activities promoted by the UK Government’s department for culture, media and sport.

The red lights will be switched on at around 9pm each night once it’s dark enough.

