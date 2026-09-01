Former Tory MS bids to return to council in five-way by-election

Nation.Cymru staff

Former Conservative Senedd Member Joel James is seeking a return to local politics in a five-way council by-election this week.

Mr James, who previously represented Llantwit Fardre on Rhondda Cynon Taf Council for 14 years, is among five candidates contesting the ward on Thursday, September 3.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Conservative Sam Trask, who stood down after moving away from the community.

Mr James represented Llantwit Fardre from 2008 until 2022, when he stepped down from the council after being elected to the Senedd.

He is now attempting to regain the seat for the Conservatives against Plaid Cymru’s Danny Lyn Crudge, Reform UK’s Lyndon Evans, Labour’s Lloyd Watkins and independent Jonathan Bishop.

Mr James, who is currently an Efail Isaf community councillor, said: “I’m standing in the Llantwit Fardre by-election because I care deeply about the community I live and grew up in, and I want to put my experience to work for local residents once again.

“I previously represented Llantwit Fardre as a County Borough Councillor from 2008 until 2022, when I stepped down after being elected to the Welsh Parliament.

“During that time, I worked hard to represent residents, support local causes and get things done for the community. I was proud to serve the area, and I’m now asking residents for the opportunity to do so once again.”

He identified development, the new Maesybryn Primary School and council services among the issues facing the area.

Plaid Cymru candidate Mr Crudge lives in Llantwit Fardre with his wife and two daughters and works in the legal sector.

He said: “If elected, I want to be a visible and approachable local councillor who listens, communicates and gets things done.

“I’m not standing because I think I have all the answers. I’m standing because I care about where I live, I’m willing to put the work in, and I want local people to feel they have someone they can speak to when they need help.”

Retired

Reform UK’s Mr Evans is retired and has a professional background in commerce and logistics.

His pledges include challenging council tax increases, opposing what he considers over-development, pushing for improvements to roads and addressing flood risks and fly-tipping.

Labour candidate Mr Watkins was born and raised in Pontypridd and now lives in Llantwit Fardre.

He has volunteered at Llantwit Fardre Primary School helping children with their reading and said he wanted to give back to a community that had given him so much growing up.

Independent Mr Bishop has also previously represented the ward, serving as a councillor between 2003 and 2004.

He is campaigning for environmental improvements, greater biodiversity and the creation of a community safety organisation providing resident community wardens.

RCT Council is currently made up of 57 Labour members, eight Plaid Cymru councillors, seven independents, one Green and one Conservative.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.