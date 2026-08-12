Former Tory MS plots political return to the council ward where it all began

Emily Price

A Conservative MS who lost his seat at the recent Senedd election is seeking a political comeback in the council ward he first represented 18 years ago.

Joel James made political history in 2008 when he became the first Tory councillor elected to Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council.

He represented the Llantwit Fardre ward for 14 years before stepping down at the 2022 local elections when changes to the rules meant he could not continue as a county councillor while also serving as a Member of the Senedd.

James won the South Wales Central regional seat in Wales’ parliament in 2021 and served as a Member of the Senedd until 2026.

During that time, he was appointed the Welsh Conservatives’ shadow minister for social partnership before being promoted to shadow cabinet secretary for local government and housing.

He also chaired the cross-party groups on liver disease and liver cancer, and beer and pubs.

As an MS, James was at times outspoken in his opposition to devolution, putting him at odds with his party’s position.

On one occasion, he deleted a social media post in which he called for the Senedd to be scrapped.

He also held a series of round-table events inviting constituents to discuss whether Wales’ parliament should be abolished.

Following reforms to the Senedd’s electoral system, James stood as the Conservative candidate in the newly created Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf constituency at May’s Senedd election.

However, the Conservatives received 8,479 votes and failed to win any of the six seats available.

The seats were won by three Plaid Cymru candidates – Dafydd Trystan Davies, Zaynub Akbar and Nick Carter – alongside Reform UK’s Cai Parry-Jones, Welsh Labour’s Shav Taj and Green Party candidate Paul Rock.

Now, James is looking to return to Rhondda Cynon Taf’s council chamber representing his home ward of Llantwit Fardre.

The by-election will be held on September 3 after sitting Conservative councillor Sam Trask stood down following his move away from the community.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council currently has 57 Labour councillors, eight Plaid Cymru councillors, seven independents, one Green Party councillor and one Conservative councillor.

For James, the election offers a chance to return to the ward where his political career began – and to the council where he made history almost two decades ago.

Joel James said: “I’m extremely proud to be reselected by the Welsh Conservatives to contest my home seat of Llantwit Fardre on Rhondda Cynon Taf Council.

“I had previously served as councillor from 2008 to 2022, and became the first Conservative ever elected to the Council.

“I have a strong track record of delivering results, and nearly 15 years of experience in the role – not many others can say that.

“If elected, I’m determined to work closely with Cllr Karl Johnson, who would be my ward colleague, and do everything that I can to oppose the Council’s disastrous LDP proposals, which could see up to a thousand new houses built in the village, with the majority of them being built on a C2 Flood Zone – the worst classification there is.”

Also standing in the Llantwit Fardre by-election on September 3 are Jonathan Bishop (Independent), Danny Lyn Crudge (Plaid Cymru), Lyndon Evans (Reform UK) and Lloyd Watkins (Welsh Labour).

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.