Former Tory MS to stand as independent ahead of gambling trial

Emily Price

A former Welsh Conservative Senedd Member who is set to stand trial for offences relating to alleged cheating at gambling will stand for election in the May 7 vote as an independent candidate.

Russell George is one of several senior Conservatives that appeared in court last year accused of cheating by gambling on the date of the 2024 general election.

In a post to Facebook on Thursday (April 9) the former Montgomeryshire MS announced he would stand as in independent candidate in the upcoming Senedd election.

Sharing photographs of himself campaigning over a decade ago, Mr George wrote: “Looking a bit younger in these pictures from 15 years ago when I first stood for election! It has been a true privilege to serve the area where I was born and have always lived.

“Following much thought and encouragement I’ve received in recent weeks, I have decided to stand once again on 7th May, this time to represent the new constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn.

“With a new voting system in place, I will be standing as an independent candidate – not accountable to a political party, and fully focused on representing local interests if re-elected.

“There are significant challenges ahead, from protecting vital health services to securing fairer funding for our area. I remain firmly committed to standing up for rural Wales.

“If you would like to meet, I would be very pleased to join you, whether one-to-one or with others for an informal conversation about the issues that matter.“

In April 2025 Mr George had been selected by the Welsh Conservatives to stand in the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency.

But days later he was one of 15 individuals charged with betting offences by the Gambling Commission and was immediately suspended by the Conservative Party.

Mr George pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to stand trial in late 2027.

The charges he faces came after “Operation Scott” was launched to investigate gambling by politicians and employees of the Conservative Party in the lead-up to the 2024 general election.

The commission said the investigation focussed on individuals “suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets”.

Those found guilty of an offence under section 42 of the Gambling Act could face a fine or a jail term of up to two years.

As well as Mr George, the former Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire Craig Williams was among those charged, as was the director of the Welsh Conservatives, Tom James.

Rishi Sunak, who has provided a witness statement in this case, had noted that elections would take place in the second half of the year but had not given a date.

Mr George – who has represented Montgomeryshire since 2011 – previously said he wouldn’t stand in the 2026 Senedd election because he wanted to focus on clearing his name.

In a statement released in April last year, he said: “I was shocked and surprised to have been informed by the Gambling Commission that I am facing charges for cheating.

“To be clear, I have never cheated. However, given the Gambling Commission’s decision, and my understanding of what will follow, this is likely to be a lengthy process that may not be resolved by May 2026.

“In the circumstances, I feel I have no alternative but to withdraw my candidacy for next year’s Senedd election so that I can focus on fighting to clear my name. I will of course continue to serve the people of Montgomeryshire to the very best of my ability.

“I am grateful for the many messages of support that I have received in recent days, particularly from constituents.”