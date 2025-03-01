Former train manager jailed for sexually assaulting teenager after ticket check

A former train manager has been jailed for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman after asking to check her ticket.

Nicholas McMurray, 38, was working as a Great Western Railway (GWR) train manager when he requested to see the ticket, and adjusted the woman’s dress, British Transport Police said.

Sexual assault

She had been talking on her phone in the vestibule when McMurray approached and sexually assaulted her on the evening of June 22 last year, shortly before the train from Cardiff arrived in Swansea, the force said.

BTP added: “He continued to hold the victim until the train pulled into the station and made sexually explicit comments to her before touching her again as she got off the train.”

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, reported the incident to officers at the station.

Police said McMurray was standing by the stationary train when he was arrested.

Detective Constable Farrell said: “When arrested, McMurray lied to officers stating the victim had tried to kiss him and he had pushed her off.

“His lies continued in interview as he claimed that the victim had consented to his actions.”

The force added that McMurray was “immediately removed from duty as train manager for GWR” and no longer works there.

BTP said he was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration at Swansea Crown Court on February 5.

Sentenced

On Friday he was sentenced to seven years in prison and put on the sex offenders register for life, the force added.

Det Con Farrell said: “McMurray completely abused his position and took advantage of this young woman.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her courage and bravery throughout the police investigation.

“McMurray will now have to spend a considering amount of time to reflect on the actions he took that day.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

