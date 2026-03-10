Former Traitors star to complete challenge raising funds for Welsh charity

Amelia Jones

A former contestant on the BBC’s hit reality series The Traitors prepares to take part in a triathlon event raising funds for a Welsh charity.

Andrew Jenkins will compete in the Peak Online Adventure Triathlon Wales this September (11–13), raising vital funds for event charity Tŷ Hafan, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Wales.

The multi-discipline outdoor challenge, organised by Peak Online, brings together participants of varying abilities, focusing on resilience, community spirit and collective achievement rather than elite competition.

Jenkins said he is particularly passionate about the event’s mental health message: “I am super excited to be taking part in the Adventure Triathlon Wales on the 12th of September raising vital funds for Tŷ Hafan. The event combines 2 things that I am very passionate about, exercise and being outdoors in nature.

“I am a huge advocate of both; I believe a lot of the challenges and issues we face in this fast-paced world could be improved if we moved more and spent more time outdoors.

“If we spent more time moving our bodies and being outdoors, the mental health crisis we are currently in would significantly improve”

With mental health high on the national agenda, organisers say the event has been designed to promote connection, inclusion and shared experience, highlighting how movement and time outdoors can positively impact emotional wellbeing.

In addition to Tŷ Hafan, the event is supporting three South Wales mental health groups and a special needs school. It is also being held in memory of Paul Russell, who tragically lost his battle with mental health last summer.

Event organiser Andrew Bowers said: “The event is designed not just as a physical test, but as an opportunity to bring people together for mental wellbeing and to promote community engagement with businesses.”

Each participant will wear custom-designed kit sponsored by Welsh businesses, with Taco Bell confirmed as headline event sponsor.

The Adventure Triathlon Wales will take place across the Welsh countryside from 11–13 September, bringing together individuals, businesses and charities in a shared endurance experience centred on community and wellbeing.

