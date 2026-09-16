Former Trinity College Dublin president to lead review of Welsh universities

Nation.Cymru staff

A former president of Trinity College Dublin has been appointed to lead an independent review into the future funding and organisation of higher education in Wales.

Professor Patrick Prendergast will chair the Welsh Government review, which will examine student support, university funding, research and the financial sustainability of the sector.

He will be supported by a small panel of experts in higher education policy, finance and governance, whose membership will be announced later.

Professor Prendergast is a former Provost and President of Trinity College Dublin and is currently chair of South East Technological University in Ireland.

The Welsh Government said his career in the Irish higher education sector would provide an independent, external perspective on the challenges facing universities in Wales.

Professor Prendergast said: “I’m delighted to be leading the Review of Higher Education in Wales. This review presents an excellent opportunity to establish what kind of higher education system Wales needs for the coming decades.

“I look forward to working with the expert panel and stakeholders in and around the sector, and to learn more about the challenges they are facing and the opportunities that this review might seize.

“Working together, I’m confident that we can recommend a way forward which will ensure a sustainable and successful higher education system in Wales.”

The review comes as universities across Wales face significant financial pressures.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell said: “Our universities are among Wales’s most valuable institutions, shaping generations of learners, driving innovation and enriching our communities and culture. But they are facing serious challenges that demand serious action.

“This review is our chance to be honest about the challenges ahead and make sure investment in higher education delivers real value for learners, communities and the country.”

‘Defining moment’

Professor Elwen Evans KC, chair of Universities Wales, welcomed the appointment and said the review came at a “defining moment” for the sector.

She said: “Professor Prendergast brings the combination of independence, expertise and leadership experience needed for a review of this importance.

“Having led Trinity College Dublin for a decade and with his extensive experience of higher education in Europe, he understands both the challenges facing universities and the role they play in supporting national objectives.

“Above all, we want to ensure that Wales has a higher education system that enables people from all backgrounds to succeed, while delivering the skills, innovation and leadership that the country needs for the future.”

The panel is expected to meet for the first time in October.

An interim report is due in summer 2027, with the final report expected the following winter.

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