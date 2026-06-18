Former valleys high school teacher ‘didn’t think graphic images were illegal’

Nation Cymru staff

A former teacher and vicar has been jailed for 12 months and 12 weeks after being found in possession of prohibited images of children during an unannounced police visit.

Andrew Robinson, of Talybont-on-Usk, Brecon, had previously stood before the courts in April 2025 where he confessed possessing indecent images of children.

Robinson previously taught RE at Brynmawr Foundation School, Blaenau Gwent. He was ordained in 1995 and served in the Diocese of Swansea and Brecon before retiring in 2014.

At his sentencing last year, the 77-year-old received a suspended prison sentence, was ordered to sign the sex offender’s register, and issued a sexual harm prevention order.

Robinson admitted to 13 counts of possessing/making category A images, 20 counts of category B images, 196 counts of category C images, and 327 counts of possessing/making prohibited images of children.

As a registered sex offender, Robinson was subject to close supervision by Dyfed-Powys Police’s offender management unit, whose work includes unannounced police visits.

On Tuesday 9 June 2026, detectives visited Robinson’s home address to carry out a spot-check review of his digital devices.

In a brazen display of complete disregard for his court order and suspended prison sentence, officers found an open laptop clearly showing animated graphic images of children engaging in sexual activity with adults.

When confronted by the detective, Robinson claimed “I didn’t think these were illegal.”

Upon arrest, Robinson continued to show no regard for the severity of his actions, stating “I have nothing else to do.”

Robinson was swiftly charged with possession of a prohibited image of a child. The former vicar was refused bail and appeared at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court the next day (10 June).

Robinson pleaded guilty to the child sex offence and the breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

Triggering his suspended sentence, Robinson was immediately jailed for 12 months and 12 weeks and ordered to pay a fine of £187.

Detective Sergeant Paula Rutherford said: “Robinson claimed not to know that that possessing animated images of children engaging in sexual activity was illegal. The law is clear, and Robinson’s behaviour was not just illegal, but wholly immoral and frankly disturbing.

“People may think that there are no “real” victims in these types of offences, but the very act of viewing such images online feeds the demand to produce more harmful images.

“Viewing indecent images can often be the first step towards committing serious sexual offences against children, and we have a duty to protect children from harm.

“The sentencing of Robinson is an excellent result by a tenacious and dedicated team who target and monitor registered sex offenders in the community.

“The safeguarding and protection of the public online, and in the community, is the focus of our work and this custodial sentence reflects that commitment.”

Despite retiring in 2014, he was allowed to practice his duties as part of the Church’s permission to officiate process until his license was revoked in January 2024.

The Church in Wales said it strongly condemned the “abhorrent offences” and offered prayers for the victims.

A spokesperson said: “There is no place for any form of abuse in the Church in Wales.”

The Church also expressed gratitude to the police and safeguarding team for their efforts and has referred Robinson’s case to its disciplinary tribunal for further action.

The organisation stated it prioritised the protection of children and vulnerable people by regularly reviewing safeguarding procedures and offering training.

It encouraged anyone with concerns to contact its team via the Church’s website.